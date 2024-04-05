Content Warning: Can you host a Public Lobby?

If your friends aren’t online, you might just be looking for ways to create your own public lobby and play with other random players in Content Warning. However, while the title lets you play the host on a server, you will not entirely be allowed to make your own lobby. There is a fair bit of RNG involved in the system, and you need to be a bit lucky if you want to host a public lobby.

There are a few nuances that go into becoming a host in the game, and today’s Content Warning guide will go over everything you need to know about the Public Lobby system in the game.

How to become a Host to a Public Lobby in Content Warning

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, there are a few nuances that go into becoming a host to a Public Lobby in Content Warning. The first complication comes when the game does not allow you to host a lobby from scratch.

So if you want to play with others, you will instead be required to join a Random Lobby yourself. Here you will be teamed up with other strangers, and the server host will randomly be selected.

However, if you are the only player in the lobby and others are yet to join or have left, you will automatically be made the host. Once you are the host, you will be able to invite other players and friends to fill the empty slots.

Additionally, you can just wait it out and let other random players join you. However, this might take a considerable amount of time.

Expand Tweet

Should you play on Public Lobbies in Content Warning?

If you are taking Content Warning seriously then it’s best to avoid Public Lobbies as the title requires a fair bit of coordination and teamwork to make the most of your SpookTube viewers. As the basic aim is to make money fast and make your clips go viral, you and your teammates need to be on the same page when out exploring the mysteries of the Old World.

You will need to shoot the scariest moment in Content Warning and upload it after getting back home.