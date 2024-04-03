How to film something scary in Content Warning

Your main objective in Content Warning is to make the videos you capture go viral and get as many views as possible on SpookTube. Now, the best way to make your content trend is to capture something scary. The scarier something is, the more views you will be able to generate.

Interestingly, “Capture Something Scary” is also one of the primary objectives that you have to fulfill as soon as you start the game. The milestone is displayed on the upper left-hand corner of the screen.

If you are new to the title, you are probably wondering just how you can capture some scary content for your SpookTube subscribers. Today’s Content Warning guide goes over some of the things that are considered “scary” in the game.

Best ways to film something scary in Content Warning

Film a monster (Image via Landfall Games)

Here are some of the scary things that you can film in Content Warning:

1) Film monsters

One of the easiest ways of making scary content in the game is to film monsters. Monsters are what your viewers will like the most. The longer a monster gets screen time, the more views will you get on the content.

However, filming monsters is a dangerous task, as it can offten lead to injury or your character dying. No matter how innocent a monster looks, make sure to keep your distance and possibly use one of your friends as bait to get more footage.

2) Capture bones

Use teammate as bait (Image via Landfall Games)

The old world will be littered with the remains of those the monster has hunted, so you will find a lot of bones and skulls on the floor.

Film them, as this content is also considered to be scary by your audience, which is guaranteed to boost your views.

3) Film your friends getting killed

Filming your co-op buddy getting mauled to death by a monster is one of the best ways to generate views and revenue in Content Warning. So, if you are playing in a team try to use your teammate as bait to draw the monster out.

If the teammate dies accidentally or intentionally at the hands of the monster, and you are able to capture it, your viewers will love it.

Moreover, you can just film the corpse of a teammate if you missed out on the actual killing. That is also considered scary and is something that your viewers in the game will love.