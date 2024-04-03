Content Warning “voice chat” error: Possible fixes and more

Content Warning is facing a fair bit of performance errors, with the most recent bug not allowing you to communicate with other players in the lobby. The “voice chat” error is something that has plagued the game since its launch, and what makes it difficult to deal with is the lack of a permanent fix. Fortunately, there are a few community-found workarounds that seem to temporarily deal with the issue.

Today’s Content Warning guide goes over how you can work around the “voice chat” error in the title.

How to fix the “Voice chat” error in Content Warning

As mentioned, there are no permanent solutions to the “Vvoice chat” error in Content Warning. However, here are some workarounds that you can try:

1) Restart the game or switch lobbies

The “voice chat” error might be server-based. One thing you can do to try and fix it is to restart the title or move to a different lobby. Although this may not sound like much of a fix, it seems to have worked for many in the community.

2) Make sure that the game is detecting your audio device

The next thing you can do is make sure you have the right audio output selected for the game. The issue can arise from the fact that you have the wrong device selected or that the game is not detecting it.

To solve it, launch the game and then head to the main menu. From Options, head to Settings and then the Audio Tab. Select “Microphone” and see the list of devices that your system is detecting. Choose the correct audio output device.

3) Make sure you have the right chat mode selected

There are two voice chat options you can play around with in Content Warning:

Voice Detection

Push to Talk

You can keep alternating between the two to see which of them is finally detecting your voice. In Voice Detection, your voice will be automatically picked up by the microphone. In Push to Talk, you will have to press and hold the assigned button to activate the voice chat feature.

4) Wait for a patch

If the above workarounds don't work for you, the next best solution is to wait for a patch.

Content Warning has a lot of performance issues, and the developers at Landfall Games will soon be deploying fixes that deal with a majority of them.