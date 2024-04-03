Content Warning “Failed to Extract” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Content Warning is facing a minor performance issue where a bug prevents players from ejecting a recording from the camera and shows the “Failed to Extract” error instead. This is one of the more annoying errors in the game as there is no permanent fix for it.

There is, fortunately, a temporary solution that Landfall Games has suggested. However, for a more permanent fix, you will need to wait for the developer to come up with a patch.

Today’s Content Warning guide goes over some of the things that you can do to deal with the “Failed to Extract” error.

What causes the “Failed to Extract” error in Content Warning?

Two reasons often lead to the “Failed to Extract” error in Content Warning:

1) Repeatedly switching the camera On/Off

The most common reason you are facing the error is because you have been constantly switching the camera on and off. If you are facing the bug because of this reason, you might have to look for a different way to use the camera.

2) Passing the camera around

Passing the camera around too many times is also known to cause the “Failed to Extract” error. Sticking to just one person doing all the recording seems to have prevented the performance issue from popping up.

How to fix “Failed to Extract” error in Content Warning

There are two things you can try to temporarily deal with the “Failed to Extract” error:

1) Press F3 to debug the video

This solution comes from the developer, who suggests that you can debug and then extract the video by pressing F3. However, this is just a temporary solution, and the error might keep occurring after this.

2) Join another lobby

If F3 is not working and you cannot complete the mission because the tape is stuck, you can try joining another lobby. While this might not seem like much of a fix, many in the community have stated that they were able to deal with the issue by changing their lobby (at least till it occurred again).

However, the best solution to the “Failed to Extract” error is to wait for Landfall Games to come up with a patch that will permanently fix the issue.