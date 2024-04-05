How does progression save work in Content Warning? Autosave feature explained

If you don't like gaming for longer sessions, you may be looking for a way to save your progress in Content Warning. This will help you pick up the title again from where you left off. The game does not come with manual save options. However, it does have an autosave feature that saves your progress at particular points in your playthrough.

This autosave feature will let you decide when you want to save during the game. You can sit for short sessions when out exploring the Old World and capturing scary content.

Today’s Content Warning guide goes over everything you need to know about the autosave feature in the game.

What to know about Autosave in Content Warning

To save your progress in Content Warning, you must complete a day on in-game time. To do so, follow these instructions:

Film something scary when you are in the Old World, like a monster, bones, or even the corpse of your teammate.

Once you have caught something on tape, make your way back home and upload it on SpookTube.

Once done, sleep in your bed, and once your character wakes up the game will auto-save. You can now quit the game, and the hosted slot will have progression saved till that point.

Autosave in Content Warning happens when you complete one in-game entire day by sleeping. If you quit the title before that, you will have to redo that particular day all over again.

Additionally, do keep in mind that only the host of the party will be able to save the game. Other members will not be able to save progression in Content Warning's co-op.

Hence, when you are in a party and want to save all the progress that you have made, the server host will be required to complete one day. This means uploading their video and then taking a nap.