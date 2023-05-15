CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story: Release date, platforms, and what we know so far

CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story, an LoL spin-off game from Double Stallion Games and Riot Forge, will be released on May 23, 2023, and is currently available for pre-order. It is a single-player, action-platforming game in which players take on the role of Ekko, a young inventor who has created an ingenious tool to manipulate time while exploring the breathtaking world of Zaun.

As a division of Riot Games, Riot Forge was launched in 2019 with a focus on players and developers. Riot Games is renowned for many popular titles, including League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra. Furthermore, Double Stallion Games, known for making outstanding 2D action games, is the studio behind CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story.

CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story platforms

CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story will be made available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC simultaneously. The PC version is available for purchase through Steam (with achievements obtainable), the Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Pre-order editions

As the game is up for pre-purchase, players can choose from three different editions, as mentioned below.

Standard Edition: The Standard Edition costs $29.99 and features an exclusive Golden Ekko skin as a pre-purchase bonus.

Deluxe Edition: The Deluxe Edition costs $39.99 and includes a digital comic and art book, a Star Guardian Ekko skin, and a Ruined Ekko skin.

Collector’s Edition: The Collector's Edition costs $169.99 and features plenty of exclusive content, including:

Deluxe edition of the game

10-inch Ekko figurine

Hardcover art book

Comic book

Ekko, Future Ekko, Jinx, Camille, and Warwick pins

Story and gameplay

CONVERGENCE follows the story of Ekko and a polluted city in Runtera, Zaun. It is a time-travel tale in which he must save his city. He is a young inventor who has developed a remarkable tool called Zero-Drive that allows him to travel back in time.

My name is Ekko. Oh yeah, I can rewind time.

The unique time-traveling gameplay gives players a fresh perspective on combat and exploration. Players can go back in time, change their tactics, and outwit their adversaries by turning on Ekko's Zero-Drive.

This mechanism promotes dynamic, fluid combat that rewards accurate timing and positioning. Players explore Zaun's streets, uncover new abilities, and engage in thrilling battles. Furthermore, they will also learn about Zaun's hidden secrets.

CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story major characters

Playable characters: Ekko from League of Legends is the sole playable champion in this game.

Other significant characters: Several League of Legends champions make prominent appearances in the game as main characters, including Camille, Jinx, and Warwick. According to several screenshots from the official website, these champions will be included in boss fights.

System requirements for PC

Minimum:

OS Windows 10 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5-2300, AMD FX-4350 Memory 4 GB Graphics GeForce GTX 550 Ti, Radeon HD 5770, Intel UHD Graphics 730 Storage 5 GB

Recommended:

OS Windows 10 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5-2550K, AMD FX-8350 Memory 8 GB Graphics GeForce GTX 460, Radeon HD 7770, AMD Radeon Vega 11 Storage 5 GB

A few games have featured time control, but CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story is unique because players have more control over movements and situations.

