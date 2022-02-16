Cookie Run: Kingdom developers to release 3 PC games set in the same universe

After celebrating Cookie Run: Kingdom's anniversary to its fullest, Devsisters, the creators of CRK (Cookie Run: Kingdom) are once again in the limelight after their recent announcement of three new PC games to join the franchise. While the community eagerly awaits more details, the initial announcement lays out some pointers that have fans on their toes.

Read on to find out all there is to know about the upcoming expansions to the CRK universe on PC.

Cookie Run: Kingdom developers announce new PC Games: All you need to know

Being the very first set of PC games from Devsisters, the developers are looking to build on the breakthrough success of Cookie Run: Kingdom. The upcoming PC titles are rumored to expand on various popular storylines from OvenBreak and CRK.

Interestingly, two of them have already been officially revealed, namely Cookie Run: OvenSmash and Witch's Castle, with the third game currently being referred to as Project-B.

OvenSmash is a multiplayer arena game described as having a platform battle-type gameplay. Players should expect a lot of Cookies imported from both OvenBreak and Kingdom into the game and, much like CRK, each Cookie will have unique skills. Furthermore, the announcement included that Cookie Run: Ovensmash will be released sometime this year.

Witch's Castle is a puzzle adventure game expected to build on some of the popular storylines from Cookie Run: Kingdom, with players having to solve "tap-to-blast" type puzzles and design special rooms for every Cookie. While there are no specific details on the release date of Witch Castle, the teaser artwork features hints of a Christmas release.

For now, fans eagerly await any further details on Project-B. Besides the teaser art with the game's codename, there is no other information about the third PC title.

Project B Teaser Art (Image via Devsisters)

The Cookie Run franchise is much older than most players know. Starting with Cookie Run: Ovenbreak all the way back in 2009, these three games will be the fourth, fifth, and sixth installments to the franchise, after Cookie Run: Puzzle World (2020) and Cookie Run: Kingdom (2021). The gacha system was first adopted by Devsisters in 2009 for OvenBreak, which was later adopted by games like Genshin Impact.

Interestingly, Genshin Impact borrowed other elements from OvenBreak as well, which led to many Genshin fans coming to Cookie Run: Kingdom upon its release, and allowed CRK to become a more popular mobile game than both Genshin Impact and OvenBreak.

It will be interesting to see how Devsister's first venture into the world of PC gaming pans out.

Fans can stay tuned to this space for more details on the latest CRK updates and releases.

Edited by Atul S