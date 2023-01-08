The ever-growing Cookie Run: Kingdom library makes the meta highly competitive. The release of newer Defense and Healer Cookies like Financier and Cream Unicorn has almost completely relegated Hollyberry and Pure Vanilla Cookie from the higher tiers of the game's meta, justifiably so, as these new Cookies have far more diverse and multifaceted skills.

That might soon change, as an accidental leak from Devsisters shows that a buff for Hollyberry and Pure Vanilla might be in the works.

Cookie Run: Kingdom developers working on a Magic Candy for Hollyberry Cookie?

After the January 5 Cookie Run: Kingdom update, several players reported various bugs in the game, which is not uncommon after updates. The most common one after the recent update was many players seeing Black Pearl Cookie's auto attack devastate the enemy, a bug that has since been fixed.

Another bug players of the English version of Cookie Run: Kingdom might have noticed is that the skill descriptions of both Pure Vanilla and Hollyberry Cookie had disappeared. These are the first Ancient Cookies to be released and were considered the best Healer and Defense Cookie, respectively, for a long time.

Screenshots provided by YouTube/chosok

While the English skill descriptions were later restored unchanged, the Korean version of the game featured altered, slightly altered skill descriptions for both Cookies for a brief period.

The skill description on the left is Pure Vanilla's, which outlines the addition of an Ampilfy Buffs% to his "Love and Peace" skill. This means the Cookie will provide either an HP shield or periodic passive healing in all Cookie Run: Kingdom game modes.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN POV: You just pulled Pure Vanilla Cookie



How does it feel? 🥲 POV: You just pulled Pure Vanilla Cookie How does it feel? 🥲 https://t.co/GAXyzK4iT4

Hollyberry's skill description on the right adds quite a lot of extra ability to the Defense Cookie. Firstly, it adds a CRIT Resist buff to Hollyberry and all her allies, with more buffs being tacked on her team and herself every time they receive CRIT DMG.

After a certain number of buffs have been applied to the team, the next time Hollyberry uses her "Oath on the Shield" ability, she will stun the enemy.

Both these buffs will essentially add additional functions to the skills of these Cookies because the complaint with these characters was never their lack in being tanks or healers.

Numbers-wise, Hollyberry and Pure Vanilla can still perform their core functions exceptionally well, but newer Cookies can perform them just as well while adding extra value to other aspects of their skills.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN It is said that Hollyberry Cookie leading a charge onto the battlefield is the most inspiring view... A view that inspires to repay with trust to those who put trust in you. 🤩🛡 It is said that Hollyberry Cookie leading a charge onto the battlefield is the most inspiring view... A view that inspires to repay with trust to those who put trust in you. 🤩🛡 https://t.co/UdFOhLmEmx

If these buffs materialize exactly like these leaked skill descriptions portray, with decent numbers to back them up, both Ancient Cookies will be well on their way back to the S Tier of Cookie Run: Kingdom. These buffs will most likely be released with a massive Second Anniversary update.

Cookie Run: Kingdom completes two years on January 21, 2023, so fans will have to wait until then for further confirmation on these leaks.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

