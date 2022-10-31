Best Defense Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom (October 2022)

Financier sparked a new direction in how "tanks" are viewed in Cookie Run: Kingdom with her healing+DEF makeup and a solid collection of buffs. Released very closely with another powerful Defense Cookie, Wildberry, the Paladin Academy graduate's Light Shield eventually won out in popularity over Wildberry's heavy DMG numbers.

Read on to find out if Financier will fit into your Cookie Run: Kingdom team and if she truly deserves the title of the best Defender in the game.

Financier enters the storyline post Chapter III in Cookie Run: Kingdom

This Cookie's in-game description reads:

"A true Paladin does not flinch at an order: the greatest deeds perpetuating the order's glory are done by those who are not afraid of challenges, and Financier Cookie marches towards her goal with scrupulous and cold determination. But appearances can be deceiving: seek the Republic's most unfortunate, and they will tell you the Paladin's heart is full of kindness and compassion."

Serving as Clotted Cream Cookie's bodyguard in the Cookie Odyssey storyline, Financier enters the storyline post Chapter III in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Described by Vanilla Sugar Cookie as "the brightest light among the graduates," Financier shines in all of her roles, first as a Tank, then as a secondary DMG dealer, and lastly as a healer.

Her "Paladin Protection" ability is outlined below: (stats are of a maxed-out skill and Lv.70 Financier)

15-second base Cooldown

Single hit DMG: 389.0%

Paladin's Protection Effects:

Healing: 80.0% of ATK, 120.0% of ATK if target is Clotted Cream Cookie

DMG Resist: +20.0% for 15.0 sec

CRIT Resist: +20.0% for 15.0 sec

ATK Boost: +14.7% for 15.0 sec

Light's Shield: 12.7% of the Cookie's Max HP for 5.0 sec

Light's Judgement: fixed DMG of 50.0% DMG received by Light's Shield

It is clear that Financier beats out most DEFs like Hollyberry and Strawberry Crepe in terms of numbers, and even when compared to Wildberry, the amount of DMG that players will give up on when choosing Financier over Wildberry is more than compensated for by the other things that the former brings with her.

Her combo with Clotted Cream is particularly potent in the Cookie Run: Kingdom Arena of late. The special benefits the Super Epic Cookie possesses make her nearly impossible to kill if another dedicated healer is part of the team.

Her extremely high max HP can further be boosted by the Healthy Peanut topping, which the developers have configured to be particularly beneficial when being used with Financier. With this topping set, Financier becomes the Cookie with the highest max HP in Cookie Run: Kingdom, effectively making her the one with the most survivability, the most important aspect of being a tank.

All in all, there's just not much to go wrong with a Financier Cookie in your Cookie Run: Kingdom team. Players who are struggling to get any significant value from their Front line, or are having problems ensuring their aggressive PvP comp stays alive to fight it out, should be the first to rush to build and upgrade Financier.

Fans can track this space to check out all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom updates.

