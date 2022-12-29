Cookie Run: Kingdom PvE tier list (December 2022)

Cookie Run: Kingdom's ever-expanding character library has ballooned to 90+ Cookies. These cute soldiers are divided across eight rarities, eight types, and three positions. Each Cookie has a unique skill with distinct substats, and choosing the perfect five whose skills and substats complement each other can be quite a task.

While the "perfect" team will vary for each in-game situation and individual playstyle, this article ranks each Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom on a scale of SS to D in terms of overall value.

Every Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom ranked (December 2022)

SS Tier

This tier lists the very best in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Each Cookie here is nearly as perfect for their category and position as possible, and their unique combination of buffs, debuffs, and abilities is singularly deadly for the enemy.

Given that there are so many Cookies in the game, choosing a select few as top choices is a task, and only these seven were able to cut.

Wildberry Cookie

Schwarzwalder

Eclair Cookie

Vampire Cookie

Captain Caviar Cookie

Cotton Cookie

Cream Unicorn Cookie

S Tier

Every Cookie in this tier barely misses out on making it to the SS tier. The only real difference is that these Cookies are not as universally usable in World Exploration or Guild Battle as in the SS tier. Most Cookies here would make for a great Cookie Run: Kingdom investment but would fall short of being the most worthy investment.

Dark Cacao Cookie

Purple Yam Cookie

Black Pearl Cookie

Sherbet Cookie

Sea Fairy Cookie

Espresso Cookie

Squid Ink Cookie

Sorbet Shark Cookie

Clotted Cream Cookie

Caramel Arrow Cookie

Oyster Cookie

BTS Cookie

Pure Vanilla Cookie

Pomegranate Cookie

Carol Cookie

Parfait Cookie

A Tier

Similar to the S tier, Cookies in the A tier are also far from average. They are compelling characters in their respective categories and positions, with the caveat that they tend to be far more specialized than those in the SS and S tiers.

This means that players who invest in these Cookies might find themselves stuck on a particular Cookie Run: Kingdom level, a danger far less likely than if they were to invest in Cookies in higher tiers. That being said, if the characters in the A tier work great for your team and personal playstyle, then go right ahead.

Financier Cookie

Dark Choco Cookie

Frost Queen Cookie

Werewolf Cookie

Pinecone Cookie

Macaron Cookie

Herb Cookie

Rye Cookie

Crunchy Chip Cookie

Licorice Cookie

B Tier

Most Cookies in the B tier were once found in the S or even the SS tier but have now been replaced by newer Cookies or have been nerfed. Investing in these Cookies beyond a certain extent is inadvisable as the moment players pull anyone from a higher tier, they will replace them on their team.

B-tier Cookies are primarily for new Cookie Run: Kingdom players to get through the initial stages and early Guild Boss battles. Players should invest the bare minimum in completing both and focus on performing as many draws as possible when using these Cookies.

Strawberry Crepe Cookie

Hollyberry Cookie

Milk Cookie

Kumiho Cookie

Cocoa Cookie

Latte Cookie

Cherry Blossom Cookie

Mango Cookie

Twizzly Gummy Cookie

Tiger Lily Cookie

Affogato Cookie

Cream Puff Cookie

Black Raisin Cookie

Sparkling Cookie

C Tier

C Tier is where players should actively avoid using these Cookies as they cannot perform even at intermediate stages in Cookie Run: Kingdom and quickly become obsolete.

If players get them in their first few draws in Cookie Run: Kingdom, they can use them as long as they can get them through the World Exploration stages, but they should know that there is no point upgrading them once they can't.

Tea Knight Cookie

Red Velvet Cookie

Moon Rabbit Cookie

Madeleine Cookie

Mala Sauce Cookie

Poison Mushroom Cookie

Almond Cookie

Mint Choco Cookie

Candy Diver Cookie

D Tier

D Tier means these Cookies are not worth keeping in your Cookie Run: Kingdom team for any time. With little to no redeeming value, these Cookies should strictly not be invested in as players are better off with the free starter team than investing and trying to integrate the following Cookies into their team.

Raspberry Cookie

Pastry Cookie

Snow Sugar Cookie

Chilli Pepper Cookie

Fig Cookie

Lilac Cookie

Fans can track this space to see all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they come out.

