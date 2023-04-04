Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes for April 2023 (updated)

Cookie Run: Kingdom has a steep learning curve for beginners who have to familiarize themselves with the game's various currencies and resources, how to acquire and invest them, and which Cookies are the best investments.

As the game developers constantly add new resources and cookies, adapting to changes becomes a continuous process for all players, even experienced ones. However, players who make in-game purchases may have a significant advantage over others.

To balance the playing field to a certain extent, developers frequently release redeem codes that offer substantial rewards. In this regard, players can take advantage of several redeem codes during April for additional benefits. Here is a complete list of all the rewards that you can claim.

Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes for April 2023

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Springtime Gifts For All! Day 1



Enjoy a new coupon code every day for the next four days!



Coupon code: BLOSSOMINGGIFT

Valid until: 2023.4.21, 23:59 (GMT+9)

Each Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem code that is released has a set expiration date, and the codes listed below can only be used until the date denoted next to them. Any new codes that are released this month will be added to this list.

CHERRYSPRINGGIFT: 20x Time Jumpers (Valid until: 2023/4/24, 11:59 GMT+9)

BRAVESPRINGGIFT: 300x Rainbow Cubes (Valid until: 2023/4/23, 11:59 GMT+9)

HERBSPRINGGIFT: 100x EXP Star Jellies (Level 5) / 100x Stamina Jellies (Valid until: 2023/4/22, 11:59 GMT+9)

BLOSSOMINGGIFT: 1,000x Crystals (Valid until: 2022/4/21, 11:59 GMT+9)

As mentioned earlier, every code has an expiration date, and trying to redeem a code past its expiration date might result in adverse consequences for your Cookie Run: Kingdom account.

Some redeem codes that recently expired and should be avoided are listed below:

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD7 (Special Cookie Cutters x3) (Till 14 Feb)

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD6 (Treasure Tickets x10) (Till 15 Feb)

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD5 (Time Jumpers x30) (Till 16 Feb)

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD4 (Rainbow Cubes x500) (Till 17 Feb)

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD3 (100x Topping Pieces) (Till 18 Feb)

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD2 (All Aurora Items x3) (Till 19 Feb)

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD1 (EXP Star Jellies Lv.6 x100) (Till 20 Feb)

2NDBIRTHDAYPARTY (Crystals x3,000) (Till 21 Feb)

CRKALWAYSLOVEYOU (1,500x Rainbow Cubes / 3,000x Crystals / 1,000x Radiant Shards / 250,000x Coins 30x Time Jumpers) (Till 21 Feb)

How to avail Cookie Run: Kingdom codes in April 2023

Official redeem code page (Image via Devsisters)

The redeem codes can be redeemed via a simple procedure that is outlined below:

Click on the three horizontal lines at the top right corner to access the Settings.

Select the Info section and copy your user info. You have to copy your registered email address here, not your alphanumeric Devsisters player ID.

Paste the copied info in the requisite box on the Devsisters redeem code page.

Copy the code you want to redeem from the above list and paste it into the second dialog box and click on Claim Rewards.

Fans are welcome to share any new codes they come across in the comment section below for their fellow Cookie Run: Kingdom players.

