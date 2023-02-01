Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes for February 2023 (Updated)

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a free-to-play Kingdom Builder RPG that allows players the choice to make in-app purchases. While no game modes or characters are locked behind a paywall, fans who can afford to make purchases regularly do get a certain edge over those who can't.

In an effort to address this issue, Cookie Run: Kingdom's developers frequently release redeem codes that offer the community a wide variety of premium resources. Read on to find out which rewards are currently on offer, and for how long.

Cookie Run: Kingdom's active codes for February 2023

Since Cookie Run: Kingdom was released two years ago this month, several redeem codes have been launched as part of the celebrations for the big milestone.

It is important that players pay attention to the expiry dates. All the Anniversary redeem codes were released between January 14 and 21, and have one month validity, meaning that they will expire between February 14 and 21.

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD7 (Special Cookie Cutters x3) (Till 14th Feb)

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD6 (Treasure Tickets x10) (Till 15th Feb)

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD5 (Time Jumpers x30) (Till 16th Feb)

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD4 (Rainbow Cubes x500) (Till 17th Feb)

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD3 (100x Topping Pieces) (Till 18th Feb)

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD2 (All Aurora Items x3) (Till 19th Feb)

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD1 (EXP Star Jellies Lv.6 x100) (Till 20th Feb)

2NDBIRTHDAYPARTY (Crystals x3,000) (Till 21stFeb)

CRKALWAYSLOVEYOU (1,500x Rainbow Cubes / 3,000x Crystals / 1,000x Radiant Shards / 250,000x Coins 30x Time Jumpers) (Till 21stFeb)

Codes associated with the BTS Collaboration and the Pocket Gamer Awards are no longer active, even though they might be listed as active on different media outlets.

Trying to redeem the expired codes again and again can lead to disciplinary action being taken against your Cookie Run: Kingdom account. A list of some popular offerings that recently expired and should be avoided is provided below:

POCKETGAMERAWARD: 3,000 Crystals, 1,000 Rainbow Cubes

FOLLOWINGINLATAM: 2,500 Crystals

CRKINGDOMWITHBTS: 1,000 Army Bombs, 3,000 Crystals

THANX200MPLAYERS: 2,000 Crystals, 2,000 Rainbow Cubes

CRKWELCOMEDISNEY: 400 Radiant Shards, 5 Treasure Tickets, 50 Topping Pieces, 80 EXP Star Jelly Lv. 6, 3 Aurora Compass, 3 Aurora Pack, 3 Aurora Pillar, 3,000 Crystals

CRKBEHINDNFUTURE: 8 Aurora Compass, 8 Aurora Pillar, 8 Aurora Back, 250,000 Coins, 5,000 Crystals, 130 EXP Star Jelly Level 6, 10 Magic Cookie Cutter,1,200 Radiant Shards 1,500 Rainbow Cubes, 30 Time Jumper, 120 Topping Pieces

The above codes can be redeemed via a relatively simple procedure that is outlined below:

Launch Cookie Run: Kingdom. Open the Hamburger menu at at the top-right corner to enter Settings. Copy your user information, from the Info section. This refers to the linked email address, not the alphanumeric code (which is your player ID). Paste the copied information in the given box on the Devsisters redeem page. Copy the code you want to redeem from the above list and paste it into the box below the User Info one. Click on Claim Rewards. A dialog box will tell you that you successfully redeemed the code, and the relevant rewards will be automatically credited to your in-game mailbox.

To avoid losing out on the benefits of these single use codes, it is best to copy-paste the user information. This is because typos might lead to the selected rewards being credited to another Cookie Run: Kingdom player, for which there is no recourse.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

