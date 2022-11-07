Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes for November 2022 (updated)

Cookie Run: Kingdom's many currencies and resources pose a never-ending challenge for F2P users who want to keep up with top-ranking players spending large sums of money on in-game purchases.

While the advantage that the latter group holds over the former is undeniable, particularly with new Cookies being released constantly leading to a volatile PvP meta, Devsisters frequently release redeem codes to bridge that gap.

The latest redeem codes that you should be cashing in immediately have been listed below, along with a detailed guide on how to go about doing the same.

Cookie Run: Kingdom active codes for November 2022

All redeem codes from this list will continue to be active, at least until the end of November.

CRKINGDOMWITHBTS : 3000 Crystals and 1000 Army Bombs

THANX200MPLAYERS : 2000 Crystals and 2000 Rainbow Cubes

1015CKCOOKIELIVE : 2,500x Army Bombs

FOLLOWINGINLATAM : 2,500x Crystals

Note: New redeem codes will be added to this article as and when they are released.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN 200 Million



We've reached 200 million Cookie Run players worldwide! 🥳

It's all thanks to you! We've prepared 2,000 Crystals and 2,000 Rainbow Cubes to show our gratitude.



Released as part of the BTS x CRK collaboration, yet another redeem code is available for Cookie Run: Kingdom fans, but it will have to be redeemed using a slightly different procedure than the usual DevPlay website route. The code is provided below:

MAYYOUBEALITTLEHAPPIERINOURKINGDOMTOGETHER: 3000 Crystals and 1000 Army Bombs

This is the answer to the #RiddleKingdom contest that the developers held on their official Twitter handle. To redeem it, head to the Events section in-game and open the Riddle Kingdom header there. There will be an open space for this code to be pasted in the center of the screen.

Furthermore, there are additional rewards on offer, based on how many CRK fans crack this riddle. Nearly 2,000,000 players have solved it so far, with additional rewards for every million players who do it.

As mentioned earlier, each redeem code has a set expiration date. Developers do take action against users who try to redeem expired codes repeatedly, so it's best to only enter codes that are verified to be active.

Many media outlets furnish expired codes as active ones, and readers can try redeeming these codes at their own risk, considering that this may lead to the eventual removal of their Cookie Run: Kingdom account.

Some popular codes that have recently expired are provided below, so that players can steer clear of them.

728CKCOOKIELIVE:

CRKWELCOMEDISNEY

CRKBEHINDNFUTURE

FOLLOWUSINEUROPE

TIKTOK1MFOLLOWERS

COOKIELIVECOUPON

DEVNOW40MKINGDOM

2022PPLSCHOICETY

0224CRKDARKCACAO

CK1STANNIVERSARY

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD1

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD2

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD3

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD4

How to redeem Cookie Run: Kingdom reward codes in November 2022

DevPlay redeem code avail page (Image via DevPlay)

All Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes can be redeemed with a simple procedure, which has been outlined below:

Launch Cookie Run: Kingdom. Click on the three lines at the top right corner for the in-game menu.

Go into Settings and open the Info section there.

Copy your User ID (The player's email address is their User ID and the long number is their Player ID).

Go to the DevPlay website, and enter the copied User ID in the page shown above. Enter any active redeem codes from the above list and click on "Claim Reward."

A message box will pop up when you successfully avail a code, and the reward will be credited directly to your in-game mail.

