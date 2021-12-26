When was Sonic released in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Devsisters, the developers of Cookie Run: Kingdom, collaborated with SEGA for Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th Anniversary. He is not a part of the regular Cookie Gacha and was only available for a particular period of time during the event.

The Sonic Cookie is a special Cookie released along with "Tails" and "Moon Rabbit" Cookies in the second part of the 'Heart of Courage and Passion' update. Sonic Cookie was revealed on September 9, 2021, and made playable on September 17, 2021.

Cookie Run Help 🪅 @koffeebeecookie (Kingdom x Sonic) New Sonic & Tails cookies 😳



The new collaboration introduces 2 new special cookies. The new cookies will probably be unlocked in the events.🙏



There will also be a new Game Mode that will take place in a Dungeon. More information coming soon 🤔 (Kingdom x Sonic) New Sonic & Tails cookies 😳The new collaboration introduces 2 new special cookies. The new cookies will probably be unlocked in the events.🙏There will also be a new Game Mode that will take place in a Dungeon. More information coming soon 🤔 https://t.co/f3lclDFw22

Note: Sonic Cookie cannot be obtained anymore.

Sonic Cookie is special in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The in-game description of Sonic Cookie reads as:

"Green hills, labyrinths of mystic caves, or risky loop-de-loops-nothing can stop Sonic, for he is the fastest hedgehog EVER! Amazing, huh? While Sonic might not care much about rules and all, he will stop at nothing to help a friend in need. Time to meet Sonic the Hedgehog, a hero running at super speeds to save the world! In his own way."

Sonic Cookie is a Special Rarity Cookie belonging to the 'Ambush' class. Its position is prioritized in the Middle by default.

Sonic Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run Fandom)

Sonic Cookie's skillset in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Sonic Cookie's skill turns it into a ball spinning rapidly and bursting forward at super speed, dealing damage (DMG) to each enemy hit in succession. It also increases Attack Speed (ATK SPD) of all allies.

Statistics of Sonic Cookie

16 sec base Cooldown

Total DMG: 201.9% (+2.75% ATK per level)

+15.0% ATK SPD for 7.0 sec

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Sonic Cookie & Tails Cookie in Kingdom! Event Winners 🏆



Did you all have fun with our new Cookies? 👀

Thank you for participating in the event!

Check below for the list of winners! 👏🏻 Sonic Cookie & Tails Cookie in Kingdom! Event Winners 🏆Did you all have fun with our new Cookies? 👀Thank you for participating in the event!Check below for the list of winners! 👏🏻 https://t.co/FVzWm13dHQ

Also Read Article Continues below

During the event, Sonic Cookie could only be unlocked via Lucky Item Boxes containing various rewards, with each box costing 1000 rings. Since there were 30 rewards in total, 30000 rings were needed to unlock all Lucky Item Box rewards.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha