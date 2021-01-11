Corpse Husband breaks the internet by simply breathing

Internet sensation Corpse Husband recently broke the internet once again after posting a short three-second clip of his breathing on Twitter.
The YouTube sensation is no stranger to dominating the platform's trending pages, having featured numerous times, often over the most minuscule things. Following a similar pattern, his latest tweet attracted a significant amount of interest online and had fans gushing over him in no time:
In the audio clip above, fans can hear Corpse Husband taking a deep breath, which they had been demanding for quite a while.
Soon after the 23-year old's post went viral, the online community had a meltdown as it simply couldn't seem to get enough of his "breathing reveal."
Twitter reacts to Corpse Husband "breathing"
Corpse Husband recently hosted a highly anticipated version of drunk Among Us, alongside popular streamers such as Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, Jacksepticeye, Sykkuno, and more, amid much fanfare.
While his stream managed to attract significant amounts of interest online, the California native's recent audio of his breathing ended up winning over the internet.
Here are some reactions as starstruck fans and fellow streamers gushed over his breathing pattern:
With his fans taking over Twitter, Corpse Husband has yet again succeeded in breaking the internet by not doing much.
The faceless YouTuber is one of the most popular online personalities in the world today. He has amassed a loyal legion of fans, who are often known to take over social media with numerous Corpse Husband-themed trends, ranging from the hilarious to the bizarre.
The fact that all the former horror narrator needs to do to break the internet is to merely breathe is a testament to his insane fan following, who seem hell-bent on taking the top spot in the list of the world's biggest fandoms.