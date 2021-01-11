Corpse Husband breaks the internet by simply breathing

Internet sensation Corpse Husband recently broke the internet once again after posting a short three-second clip of his breathing on Twitter.

The YouTube sensation is no stranger to dominating the platform's trending pages, having featured numerous times, often over the most minuscule things. Following a similar pattern, his latest tweet attracted a significant amount of interest online and had fans gushing over him in no time:

In the audio clip above, fans can hear Corpse Husband taking a deep breath, which they had been demanding for quite a while.

Soon after the 23-year old's post went viral, the online community had a meltdown as it simply couldn't seem to get enough of his "breathing reveal."

Twitter reacts to Corpse Husband "breathing"

Corpse Husband recently hosted a highly anticipated version of drunk Among Us, alongside popular streamers such as Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, Jacksepticeye, Sykkuno, and more, amid much fanfare.

While his stream managed to attract significant amounts of interest online, the California native's recent audio of his breathing ended up winning over the internet.

Here are some reactions as starstruck fans and fellow streamers gushed over his breathing pattern:

Corpse breathing isn’t just a sound, its a cultural reset, its a lifestyle, a reason for us to breathe, an escape from this cruel world filled with thieves. its art, the first gift you open on christmas, a hug from a loved one, everything youve ever wanted. — afrin 🐡 死 (@corpseskiwi) January 10, 2021

you speed running the most viral tweet of all time #onlybreath pic.twitter.com/nqQMKNlQ23 — Adnan (@itssadnan) January 10, 2021

I'm simping for a breath pic.twitter.com/j8zGQ9ScVD — The Audacity Of This Bitch (@walking_redflag) January 10, 2021

This isn’t just a voice memo it’s a cultural reset, a reason to breathe. it’s the reason why I wake up, the reason why I eat, the reason why I live. it’s everything that gives me energy, everything that gives me strength, everything that i’ve ever wanted. — Annabel (@DracarysWonder) January 10, 2021

GOING TO GET THE WAVELENGTH OF THIS AUDIO TATTOOED ON ME 😍 — ً (@lunapocaIypse) January 10, 2021

JUST KEEP BREATHING AND BREATHING AND BREATHING pic.twitter.com/2AVDM6nZQG — emi 👹 (@bilsxcorpse) January 10, 2021

Corpse fans right now : pic.twitter.com/3bDTgrE5n6 — Captain Rae (@RaeBaguette) January 10, 2021

Me when the doctor says take a deep breathe and exhale..... — BretmanRock’s Year (@bretmanrock) January 10, 2021

im crying this is so beautiful pic.twitter.com/i48MAohpeZ — jen 월광 (@ariibestgirl) January 10, 2021

How do I put this on loop? Asking for a friend — Austin (@AustinOnTwitter) January 11, 2021

God i can picture how handsome. — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 11, 2021

Top inventors and Corpse Husband is #1 for inventing breathing 😌 #onlybreath pic.twitter.com/vYTFsj0XQj — aaaa 🌧 (@corpseyhands) January 11, 2021

With his fans taking over Twitter, Corpse Husband has yet again succeeded in breaking the internet by not doing much.

The faceless YouTuber is one of the most popular online personalities in the world today. He has amassed a loyal legion of fans, who are often known to take over social media with numerous Corpse Husband-themed trends, ranging from the hilarious to the bizarre.

I thought I was scared of Minecraft or Kpop stans then Corpse Husband took a breath — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 11, 2021

The fact that all the former horror narrator needs to do to break the internet is to merely breathe is a testament to his insane fan following, who seem hell-bent on taking the top spot in the list of the world's biggest fandoms.