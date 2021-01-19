Corpse Husband explains why he doesn't date anymore

Corpse Husband revealed what he no longer dates people in a recent live stream.

The star streamer spoke about various issues, including how he is always paranoid about leaking something about himself to viewers. Corpse Husband has a lot of mysticism surrounding his personality and seems convinced to remain anonymous to his viewers.

However, one viewer asked him about “breakups,” and Corpse Husband had a rather frank reply. He said that he knows that breakups “suck” and has come into a position where he does not want to date anymore.

Corpse Husband reveals why he keeps away from relationships

As seen in the video below, Corpse Husband was speaking to viewers about a range of topics, including whether he thinks about “leaking” information about himself mistakenly. The 23-year-old revealed that he is always paranoid about doing so.

What’s more, in the Among Us stream, Corpse Husband talked about how he would like an “anime” featuring Thomas “Sykkuno” and some other content creators/personalities that he plays the game with weekly.

The conversation then shifted to “relationships” when a viewer talked about a breakup that he was going through.

Corpse Husband revealed he does not want to be in a relationship anymore for the simple reason that “breakups” suck. This was in response to a viewer revealing that the YouTuber has helped him through a breakup.

“Yeah, breakups f***ing s**k, so I just don’t date anybody.”

The viewers went on to talk a bit more about relationships before Corpse Husband responded:

“Glad to help you through that breakups are awful.”

It seems that Corpse Husband has been involved in some awkward breakups in the past. As a result, he has lost his desire to be in new ones. While his fans will be surprised, the internet sensation appeared quite nonchalant about the situation.