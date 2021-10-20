Corpse Husband face reveal controversy has blown out of proportion

Corpse Husband's face reveal controversy has shaken the internet to its core. One of the most popular personalities on the internet, he was known to be a faceless streamer. He had made it clear that he did not feel comfortable with the idea of a face reveal since he was insecure about his appearance.

However, fans kept insisting on a face reveal, which led to several false face reveals in the past. Eventually, a picture which surfaced on the internet as Corpse's face gained a lot of traction.

People believed it was Corpse Husband's actual face after they managed to get the picture from his grandmother's social media account. However, people were outright insulting about his appearance, making negative comments and trolling him.

Some fans, however, seem to have blown the controversy out of proportion as they have gone on to reveal a lot more sensitive information and personal details about Corpse.

Obsessive fan reveals Corpse Husband's personal details after alleged face leak

After the controversy surrounding Corpse Husband's alleged face reveal began to die out, an obsessive fan published a YouTube video where they released many personal details about Corpse Husband.

Clips from a video that leaked Corpse's sensitive information

The video even leaked his name, and the name of the place where he used to go to practice parkour.

Corpse Husband's older parkour pictures were leaked

Fortunately, it seems like people are protesting these leaks instead of supporting them. Most people in the comments section of the video called out the creator for invading Corpse's privacy and revealing his personal details given that the streamer had specifically mentioned wanting to keep his identity a secret.

Viewers are furious that Corpse's personal details have been leaked

While an online face reveal was already bad enough for Corpse Husband's mental health, he now also faces the risk of potential stalkers near his home.

The behavior that some people are displaying after the alleged Corpse Husband face leak is scary, to say the least, proving how being an internet personality has its fair share of cons.

