Corpse Husband and PewDiePie bonding when playing Among Us sur-purr-ises fans

Recently, in an Among Us game, Twitch streamers PewDiePie and Corpse Husband found the time to bond over ‘catgirls,’ of all topics.

Among Us as a game has seen a massive increase in popularity over the past few months. The game was released back in 2018 but has been taken up by streamers of all kinds recently.

In turn, this has affected its overall popularity, with mainstream gamers worldwide trying their hands at the game at some point.

We have talked about the various reasons why so many streamers tend to collaborate to play Among Us. And recently, we saw a star-studded lineup, with personalities such as PewDiePie, MrBeast, Pokimane, Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Corpse Husband involved.

During a particular game, both Corpse and PewDiePie died quickly, and the internet personalities decided to start chatting about a very random topic, even as others played on.

Image Credits: Comfy Clips, YouTube

Among Us: Corpse Husband and PewDiePie bond over 'catgirls' after getting murdered

As seen below, it all started with a random text from PewDiePie, after which Corpse wanted to know what his take on ‘catgirls’ is.

Image Credits: Comfy Clips, YouTube

This led to an even weirder response from PewDiePie, as Corpse Husband let him know about his intentions to ship him some ‘cat ears,’ something Pewds was not so keen on.

Image Credits: Comfy Clips, YouTube

PewDiePie then wanted to know whether Corpse had ever watched the Japanese light novel series, ‘Bakemonogatari,’ which is about a high school student who survives a vampire attack. The original series was released back in August 2015, and PewDiePie appeared to be a real fan.

Image Credits: Comfy Clips, YouTube

However, Corpse told him that he had only watched a little of the series, as the two went on to talk a bit more about ‘catgirls.’

Image Credits: Comfy Clips, YouTube

PewDiePie also discussed a particular character from the series that he was particularly fond of.

Image Credits: Comfy Clips, YouTube

The two went on to talk about some explicit virtual reality websites, even as most of the other content creators continued playing Among Us.

While others were busy looking for the Impostors, the two YouTube stars seemed hardly interested in talking about the Among Us match they were involved in. Instead, the two continued bonding and talking to each other, as seen in the video.