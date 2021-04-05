Corpse Husband receives support after Lil Nas X's fans "hate-bomb" him

Faceless YouTuber Corpse Husband and popular music artist Lil Nas X have been teasing a potential music collaboration for a while. However, fan reactions on either side of the fence are mixed. Some of Corpse Husband's fans are cheering the move while others are decrying the move and aren't too happy with Corpse Husband collaborating with Lil Nas X on some music. Support for Corpse Husband has recently been soaring, with people eclipsing the haters with messages of support for Corpse Husband and his musical endeavors.

Corpse Husband receives support after cryptic collab hint by Lil Nas X on Twitter

YESSSSS 🖤🩸 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) April 3, 2021

The Twitter exchange between the two hints at a potential music collab in the future. While the Corpse fandom is thrilled by it, reception outside the Corpse circle has been 'mixed' to say the least.

NO — Bruh (@Bruh999Bruh) April 3, 2021

stop it please you have no idea how bad of an idea that is pic.twitter.com/aP3YsNOkbL — pitch × botw era (@pitchtheripoff1) April 3, 2021

If you do this I'm becoming Christian — 面包棒 (@rendererrors) April 3, 2021

Not him honestly. He is over hyped and not as interesting as people make out. There is many small actual musicians out there you could use — x Ms Noob x (@froggy_sharpe) April 3, 2021

Bro please don't, Corpse is like mad stinky — 「The Sakamoto Department」 (@JoeySpecialEX) April 3, 2021

WHY YOU GOTTA BRING CORPSE INTO THIS pic.twitter.com/BIS666Hmjf — fangs 🦇 (@yoogzn) April 3, 2021

While the amount of disapproval for a Lil Nas X and Corpse Husband collabe is high, the amount of support pouring in is evening the scales.

omgg — may ✧ (@enderhonk) April 3, 2021

this would go so hard — lak (@ghostinlvst) April 3, 2021

HOLY SHIIIITTT — uta 🫂🎰 (@zeppelleee) April 3, 2021

PLEASE THAT WOULD BE AWESOME — *•: (@EijiJacobs) April 3, 2021

The collab was something that Corpse Husband stans have been campaigning for as they got the #LilCorpseX trending on Twitter with the following description.

"Fans are hoping for a future music collaboration between Corpse Husband and rapper Lil Nas X after the YouTuber helped fellow content creator Karl give him a tour of the Dream SMP Minecraft server with GeorgeNotFound and Ranbo"

An official announcement regarding the collaboration between the two has not been made as of yet, but judging by a stream clip from when Lil Nas X and Corpse Husband played together, a grunge beat is most likely on the cards.

(Timestamp 7:05)

