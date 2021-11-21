Corpse Husband reveals the condition on which he will return to streaming

Popular faceless YouTuber Corpse Husband teased a potential Twitch comeback, iterating that he would return to the purple platform when he "feels like it."

The Among Us sensation has been uploading clips to his YouTube channel but hasn't streamed on either platform for as long as fans can remember.

Corpse Husband has over 1.2 million followers on Twitch. Sadly, his account lay desolate with no previous broadcasts. Similarly, while his YouTube channel has seen a lot of movement in the last couple of years, his last stream dates back to May.

Be that as it may, the faceless musician has provided an update on his whereabouts and revealed when he'll be returning to full-time streaming.

Corpse Husband took over Kkatamina's stream to speak to his honest patrons

Corpse featured in Kkatamina's stream in her subathon, which helped her become the most-subbed female streamer in platform history.

The Korean streamer took a short break, giving Corpse a chance to speak to his fans in isolation. He spoke about his potential return to Twitch and YouTube and also about streaming in general.

He answered a fan's question and said:

“Corpse are you gonna stream again? Hmm, no. Oh s**t, people are gonna take that seriously. Here come the clip channels. Uhm, I don’t know. Maybe at some point.”

Corpse Husband continued the conversation and revealed what it would take for him to get back to streaming again. He said:

“I’ll stream when I feel like it. I don’t know. Which is like, never. There’s gotta be something that makes me, I wanted to with Crab Game a little bit. ”

He concluded the stream with a teaser at the end and said: "We will see."

Corpse Husband had previously stated how he would quit streaming to focus on bigger and better music projects, after the success of "DAYWALKER," which was a collaboration with popular American musician Machine Gun Kelly.

Just the other day, Corpse Husband released a short animated horror video on his alternate YouTube channel.

He narrates the video in his deep mechanical voice and stated how it was narrated a couple of years back, but released this month.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider