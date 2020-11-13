Corpse Husband reveals his handwriting, Twitter responds by trending #writingforcorpse 

The internet's favorite mystery man aka Corpse Husband recently left fans across the globe delighted, as he officially revealed what his handwriting looks like.

Alongside an official handwriting reveal, the 23-year old YouTuber also shared a tongue-in-cheek message for his fans, as he advised them not to drop out of school at the age of 12, lest their handwriting end up like his:

do not drop out of school at age 12 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) November 13, 2020

In the post above, you can see his casual scrawl where he simply writes "My handwriting is really bad, I am Corpse".

Despite him admitting it was "really bad", it was enough to send Twitter into a meltdown, as excited fans took the opportunity to start a whole new trend based on his handwriting, called #writingforcorpse.

Featuring thousands of tweets, the trend involves fans showcasing their respective handwriting like that of Corpse Husband:

Corpse Husband wins hearts online, as #writingforcorpse trends on Twitter

Corpse Husband constitutes one of the greatest mysteries of the internet in today's digital age, as the 23-year old YouTuber from San Diego, California has taken the online world by storm.

From starting as a Horror narrator on YouTube to making the transition to streaming Among Us, he has been a constant source of fascination for the online community, who just can't seem to get enough of his mysterious persona, faceless identity, and sonorous voice.

Moreover, his catchy music, unmissable fashion sense, and camaraderie with streamers such as Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and others, have further bolstered his image among fans around the globe.

The level of scrutiny involved in being a faceless YouTuber was always expected to be immense, as his identity continues to be a hotbed of speculation amongst fans.

Fans often eagerly await the tiniest of revelations related to Corpse Husband, which range from his hands to a single strand of hair, all of which have broken the internet upon revelation.

With his recent handwriting reveal, Corpse Husband ended up sending Twitter into a tizzy once again, as excited fans decided to pay tribute by showcasing their own handwriting, replete with thoughtful quotes and messages for him:

THIS IS THE CUTEST SHIT IVE EVER SEEN pic.twitter.com/ZN87F8HNIL — anastasiaᶜ ⏳ (@beaniebabylamb) November 13, 2020

everyone going to simp over corpse’s handwriting pic.twitter.com/bXb8tzSbS0 — CoffeeMaestro (@coffeemaestro_) November 13, 2020

Tried to cross off the other text that didn’t really apply to this tweet but ya here’s my hand writing!! pic.twitter.com/M6ai2y2aL4 — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) November 13, 2020

i made some headers using @Corpse_Husband ‘s handwriting !

[ feel free to use :) ] #writingforcorpse pic.twitter.com/UmZvuyPeV7 — rain ✰ (@corpsegraham) November 13, 2020

#writingforcorpse i had to work so hard not to smear the ink :) pic.twitter.com/oj2vtNuUnO — Lin | Respect Corpseᶜ 🥀 (@softcorpsey) November 13, 2020

For some reason this the first thing that came to mind.

Translation:

The flow of time is halted in the depth of my sorrow

When the day is black, how can morning and night be different? @Corpse_Husband#writingforcorpse pic.twitter.com/psBSCdLQcA — JustLivin (@AlooKaSamosa) November 13, 2020

🖤 Listening to ur qna livestream saved me.. sounds dramatic idc but i was ready to go that night and u made me feel not alone and that’s enough to stop me that night I’m glad u got the recognition u deserve @Corpse_Husband #writingforcorpse pic.twitter.com/741kXklGlq — callmewhateva (@alostbalinese) November 13, 2020

hate this but everything for you @Corpse_Husband love you <3



yes i did it again lmao #onlyhandwriting #writingforcorpse pic.twitter.com/NUr3Ga03nu — A misses corpse (@rosescorpsey) November 13, 2020

#writingforcorpse

⁦@Corpse_Husband⁩ really said "break twitter dot com again" and we happily went ALL IN pic.twitter.com/S2p3CtYwT4 — Virus (@TheINFJVirus) November 13, 2020

pls don’t let this flop :/



that’s a picture of all the gel pens i have btw #writingforcorpse pic.twitter.com/kZWyismUxy — soft hours cheyenne🥀🌱🌧 (@suckitprincess) November 13, 2020

I love how he can do the bare minimum and we get him trending 😌 #writingforcorpse pic.twitter.com/PTqRXcdvuZ — Corpsesupremacy🖤🥀 (@SupremacyCorpse) November 13, 2020

As #writingforcorpse continues to trend online, it just goes to show the immense influence Corpse Husband has upon his fans, who are more than willing to put his name on the trending page for even the smallest of reasons.