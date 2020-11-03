"I did get recognized in person the other day": Corpse Husband explains his fear of going outside

The internet's latest sensation is Corpse Husband. In a short period of time, he has won over the online community with his mysterious persona, faceless identity, and rumbling voice.

The 23-year old is one of the most popular YouTubers at the moment, who has witnessed an unprecedented rise over the past few months.

Initially, a horror narrator, Corpse Husband, has recently been streaming Among Us alongside prominent streamers such as PewDiePie, Pokimane, Valkyrae, Jacksepticeye, and others.

Streaming Among Us on YouTube tomorrow, Thursday 12PM PST / 3PM EST



Pewdiepie

Valkyrae

Sykkuno

Pokimane

Mr Beast

JackSepticEye

Disguised Toast

Logic

Rhymestyle — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) October 29, 2020

Ever since his appearance on PewDiePie's stream a month ago, Corpse Husband has witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity, thus going on to become an instant fan favorite.

What makes his entire persona all the more intriguing is the fact that very little is known about his personal life. His real identity continues to remain shrouded in mystery, and this is one of the prime factors which makes him unique and one of a kind.

Apart from horror narrations and playing Among Us, Corpse Husband is also known for his music, which has been lapped up by his fans.

However, with fame comes intense scrutiny, and with a personality like his, he has to be all the more careful with preserving his charming and mysterious image. Keeping this in mind, Corpse Husband recently shared an experience where his faceless identity was nearly compromised.

Corpse Husband addresses his fears and more

During a recent Among Us stream, Corpse Husband opened up about why he doesn't like going outside and shared an anxious moment where he was recognized in public by his voice at a drive-thru.

"I get up and I go to my computer, I don't go outside so no one recognizes me or anything....I did get recognized for my voice in person the other day at a f*****g drive-thru . I won't say any more than that, but it was scary. "

In another video, Corpse Husband also spoke about how social media can get stressful at times, as a result of which he just wants to focus on making more music.

"I'm getting scared if I don't post on social media, I'll be too afraid to because of like, the pressure....I have to keep it going or else once I don't do it for a few days, I'll feel like I can't anymore or something. "

"I really just want to focus on making more music right now, I have a lot to get out. "

With his recent candid revelations, Corpse Husband's fears are completely justified when it comes to his identity and wanting people to respect his privacy.

While the perils of social media can certainly make it arduous to maintain a mysterious image, one can only hope that better sense prevails and that the legend of Corpse Husband lives on, untarnished and unparalleled.