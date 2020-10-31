'I'm happy for him': PewDiePie praises Corpse Husband in heartfelt message

PewDiePie recently opened up about Corpse Husband's meteoric rise over the past few months, where he expressed his heartfelt opinion on the same, which ended up winning over numerous fans online.

Felix "PewPiePie" Kjellberg is one of the most popular names on the internet today, with more than 100 million subscribers on YouTube.

His streams are regularly watched by millions across the globe, and a month back, he was one of the first to introduce Corpse Husband to the world at large, via an extremely popular Among Us stream.

Since then Corpse has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity, having recently crossed the 1 million follower mark on Twitter:

Congratulations to @Corpse_Husband for hitting 1 million twitter followers!! 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/UBG6Y7qUTb — 🎃👻 retroreaction 🎃👻 (@retroreaction1) October 30, 2020

The reasons behind his success can be attributed to his enigmatic persona, faceless identity and his deep, rumbling voice, which has acquired a legendary status of its own.

On account of these factors, Corpse Husband continues to remain a major source of intrigue for the online community, who can't seem to get enough of the mysterious 23-year old.

His fans have constantly extended their support to him, and have been the driving force behind him blowing up all over the internet recently - a phenomenon which was discussed by PewDiePie in a recent stream.

PewDiePie x Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband has become the talk of the town ever since his appearances alongside prominent streamers such as Pokimane, Valkyrae, Jacksepticeye and PewDiePie.

From his early days as a horror narrator, to dominating the charts with his Among Us streams today, his rise has been monumental and unmissable.

Take a look at his immense growth over the past few months:

Image Credits: socialblade.com

Image Credits: socialblade.com

Keeping this in mind, who better than PewDiePie himself to give his verdict on the journey of Corpse Husband so far.

In a heartfelt note, PewDiePie recently addressed Corpse's growth and reminisced on how far he has come:

"It's so funny seeing Corpse blow up, cause I played with him , we played Rocket League together a couple of months ago and it's so weird how things....now it's like , see him everywhere. He's like as big as anyone, it's crazy. "

He also seems to take on the role of a protective dad, as he offers an advisory note for fans watching:

"I'm happy for him , if that's what he wants ....it's a lot, especially growing that fast , it's got to be tough to deal with ......Go easy on him, yeah. "

With his recent comments, PewDiePie is already winning over the internet, who seem to be thoroughly enjoying the wholesome bromance brewing between him and Corpse Husband.