Corpse Husband's fans get emotional as he sounds exhausted in heartfelt audio clip

Corpse Husband recently took to Twitter to post an appreciative audio message, thanking fans for their undying support.

However, it left fans concerned for his health as he sounded exhausted and devoid of any enthusiasm.

Corpse Husband has been going through a rough patch lately, especially on the health front. The streamer's struggle with chronic illness seems to have worsened and, it appears to have taken a toll on his mood in general.

The 23-year old recently provided an update on Twitter about his next stream, where he sounded fatigued:

From thanking fans for being patient with him to dealing with undue criticism that often comes their way, Corpse Husband shared a rather poignant message about the temporality of his career.

"It feels somewhat fulfilling to have made this much of a difference in people's lives from my room. Whether it ends tomorrow or the next day, I'm grateful for what has happened so far."

Throughout the message, the faceless YouTuber seemed in the midst of a stupor, almost on the brink of falling asleep.

Because of this, several fans took to Twitter to reassure him of their support, expressing concern over his health.

Corpse Husband shares heartfelt message for fans

Corpse Husband recently announced that his single, Agoraphobic, would be available on Spotify, thereby joining his immensely popular E-Girls Are Ruining My Life.

While most fans expressed excitement over this development, others have noticed a change in his general demeanor, which seems to be a bit off these days.

This can be linked to his recent diagnosis, where the doctors informed him that he would most likely have to rely upon injections for the rest of his life, as his chronic illness seems to be showing no signs of improvement.

Keeping that in mind, fans took to Twitter to extend support to him as they feared for his physical and mental health, becoming emotional in the process:

you sound tired, please get some rest :(( i love you — •🌹Kayla🥀• a bit ia (@Corpsey_Husband) January 29, 2021

u sound so tired corpse:( pls get some sleep,, love u — kam the 🌙 witch (@moonlight_kam) January 29, 2021

pls why does he sound sick🥺 — yesi ¹ᴰ is kinda inactive for a bit (@erodavolharold) January 29, 2021

Corpse are you okay? Your voice sounds very deep compared to normal — Krash Kat// DEVIANT ⭕️ (@krash_kat) January 29, 2021

You’re welcome corpse :) it’s awesome that you think of us all the time. You sound exhausted, please take a rest when you can ♥️ — meiji the duck 死 (@youaremycrawsh) January 29, 2021

Also, please try to take care of yourself for us, that is all we ask of you!! You sound exhausted or like you haven’t taken a break in a bit, please take one whenever you need it, we will literally all understand! We love you so much Corpse! We are always here, we won’t leave <3 — Luna (@LoletaLobna) January 29, 2021

corpse sounds so exhausted in his last audio tweet, i'm genuinely scared for him, i hope he will get the rest he needs — alex (@honkiyt) January 29, 2021

I'm not crying YOU are😭 — Crewmate O_o (@CrewmateO_o) January 29, 2021

literally same I was like, what🥺😔 — anne (@aestheticlannie) January 29, 2021

hi corpse i can't do this today thank u 👍😭 — Em ❤︎ (@WESTCOASTC0RPSE) January 29, 2021

just when I think I’m done being emotional corpse says “but wait there’s more” pic.twitter.com/BIsSOwm2Ry — B3 🌧🌱 || milestwt (@bbitchbekah) January 29, 2021

With his recent tweet, Corpse Husband seems to have struck an emotional chord with his fans, who have come out in tremendous support to reassure him that they are not going anywhere.

Dealing with a crippling illness can undoubtedly take a toll on one's well-being. The kind of support and appreciation that Corpse Husband commands online can help alleviate some of the stress of dealing with it alone.