Corpse Husband revisits the one time he accidentally threatened a bank teller

In a recent stream, Corpse Husband was retelling his friends about a hilarious story where he accidentally threatened a bank teller.

By his own admission, Corpse Husband has stated that he hasn't had the most social life in the past. But his network of friends has grown quite big recently.

This includes internet personalities such as Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Thomas “Sykkuno,” Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, and even Felix "PewPiePie" Kjellberg.

Corpse Husband has the game Among Us to thank for that. The mysterious YouTuber recently shared a hilarious anecdote with them from the pre-COVID days.

Corpse Husband talks about the time when he accidentally threatened a bank teller with robbery.

A few years ago, he decided to make an effort to talk to people by challenging himself to talk to at least “one stranger a day.” This was how he described the idea.

“You guys want to hear a funny story? Back when I was trying to be social a couple of years ago, I was forcing myself to talk to strangers like pre-COVID days. I was trying to get better at like speaking to people. So what I did was, I made a challenge for myself that every time I left I would speak to at least one stranger. So like I would walk up to them and talk to them.”

While the challenge itself was pretty straightforward, Corpse Husband remembers one incident with a Bank teller more fondly than the others.

“For some reason, I decided to do this at the bank to a teller, and do you want to guess what philosophical f***ing question I asked her? I said what’s your biggest fear to a bank teller when I walked into it,” he said.

Needless to say, his friends were stunned and immediately burst into laughter. One of the streamers mentioned how Corpse Husband’s voice would have made it an even scarier experience for the bank teller in question. His drove of fans will be in agreement.