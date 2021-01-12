Corpse Husband stunned after fan gets a tattoo of his breathing wavelength on her forearm

Internet sensation Corpse Husband was recently left stunned, after one of his fans decided to get a tattoo of his breathing wavelength on her forearm.

While the 23-year old YouTuber is no stranger to immense online hype on a daily basis, the fact that fans are actually getting his breathing pattern tattooed ended up taking him by surprise.

The fan in question is a Twitter user by the name of Mara, who is known to be a die-hard fan of Corpse Husband, which was quite evident from her recent post:

Sean: Someone’s gonna find a way to get that tattooed.



Me: Challenge accepted. #onlybreath pic.twitter.com/4sr807kaTR — Mara (@ChaosIcon) January 12, 2021

In her post, she referenced popular streamer Sean "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin's recent statement, where he opined that it was only a matter of time before someone decided to get a tattoo of Corpse breathing.

His statement turned out to be prophetic enough, as Mara willingly obliged, much to the surprise of Corpse Husband, who came up with an apt response:

omg — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) January 12, 2021

Within minutes, Twitter was abuzz, as fans reacted to the insane fandom that Corpse Husband commands today.

Twitter reacts to fan getting a tattoo of Corpse Husband's breathing

Having broken the internet numerous times in the past, Corpse Husband ended up sending his fans into a frenzy yet again recently, when he posted a 3-second audio of himself taking a deep breath.

As Twitter went into overdrive, he revealed that the reason behind this was to intentionally trigger his group of haters, who had even gone to the extent of sending him death threats the last time he posted a viral blank tweet.

In light of his recent post, several fans vowed to get his breathing wavelength tattooed. However, one particular fan, that being Mara, ended up getting there first, as she proceeded to instantly go viral online:

I simply saw a challenge and accepted. ❤️ — Mara (@ChaosIcon) January 12, 2021

BANGER TWEEEET BANGER TWEET — blair || ♡'s Dani 🥀 (@kelpblair) January 12, 2021

MARA I ALREADY SAID BUT THIS TATTOO IS FUCKING INCREDIBLE JUST LIKE YOUR OTHER ONES AND IM SO GLAD YOU DID IT 🖤 — B3 🌧🌱 (@bbitchbekah) January 12, 2021

He just keeps putting out cool shit lol — Mara (@ChaosIcon) January 12, 2021

WHAT A LEGEND ✨ #onlybreath — koyal 死 (@Corpse_Husban) January 12, 2021

That actually surprised me — Mara (@ChaosIcon) January 12, 2021

mara omg — Zara🌧🖤 (@c0rpsesimp) January 12, 2021

OMG CORPSE IS A MARA STAN — riyah loves corpse (@corpseewhore) January 12, 2021

With Corpse Husband reportedly being fine with fans getting tattoos of him, it seems like Mara has now inspired a whole new trend which is expected to take over Twitter in the next couple of days.

From making a single strand of his hair go viral online, to overshadowing the famous BTS army during MrBeast's $10,000 giveaway in the past, the Corpse Husband fandom has evolved into one of the most powerful ones today.

Be it a blank tweet or a single deep breath, the kind of aura and support that Corpse Husband commands seems to be on a whole new level, and that too in today's age of celebrity culture and fandoms.