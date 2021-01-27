Corpse Husband surprises Sykkuno on call right after latter plays "E-Girls Are Ruining my Life" on stream

Corpse Husband recently sprung a surprise on good friend Thomas "Sykkuno" by jumping onto his Discord call to thank him, just moments after the latter played his song "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life" on live stream.
The incident took place during a recent Valorant stream, where Sykkuno decided to play Corpse's famous track for "good luck."
As he proceeded to dedicate the round to him, Sykkuno was suddenly taken aback on hearing Corpse's voice on Discord.
Corpse Husband came on call just to utter a single line before disconnecting:
"Hey, thanks for that, Sykkuno."
The former horror YouTuber's comment left his fellow streamer visibly flustered as he was not expecting Corpse Husband to come online. In his defense, Sykkuno innocently said:
"Look, guys, it's not my fault. Every time I hear choke, that's what comes to mind. What am I supposed to do?"
In light of this wholesome incident, Twitter was once again buzzing with fan reactions as they gushed over the duo's friendship.
Sykkuno plays Corpse Husband's music on stream
In an extended clip, Sykkuno plays Corpse's "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life" on stream.
From calling it "catchy" to innocently turning it off when the explicit part comes, the 28-year-old's antics soon won hearts online.
Recently, Sykkuno also revealed that while Agoraphobic is his favorite song, he loves to make memes out of "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life."
Their recent wholesome interaction invited quite a few reactions online:
Corpse Husband's absence from his group's latest Valorant stream was quite conspicuous.
This was primarily because he has been dealing with many health issues, as recently revealed in a heart-rending tweet.
Despite having to deal with the harsh effects of chronic illness every single day, Corpse Husband can undoubtedly take solace in the fact that he has a supportive group of friends such as Sykkuno. They always end up making his day just a little brighter.Published 27 Jan 2021, 17:40 IST