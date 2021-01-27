Corpse Husband surprises Sykkuno on call right after latter plays "E-Girls Are Ruining my Life" on stream

Corpse Husband recently sprung a surprise on good friend Thomas "Sykkuno" by jumping onto his Discord call to thank him, just moments after the latter played his song "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life" on live stream.

The incident took place during a recent Valorant stream, where Sykkuno decided to play Corpse's famous track for "good luck."

As he proceeded to dedicate the round to him, Sykkuno was suddenly taken aback on hearing Corpse's voice on Discord.

Corpse joined their discord call to thank Sykkuno for playing his song for .2 seconds 🥺 pic.twitter.com/PJVF3MrMLt — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) January 27, 2021

Corpse Husband came on call just to utter a single line before disconnecting:

"Hey, thanks for that, Sykkuno."

The former horror YouTuber's comment left his fellow streamer visibly flustered as he was not expecting Corpse Husband to come online. In his defense, Sykkuno innocently said:

"Look, guys, it's not my fault. Every time I hear choke, that's what comes to mind. What am I supposed to do?"

In light of this wholesome incident, Twitter was once again buzzing with fan reactions as they gushed over the duo's friendship.

Advertisement

Sykkuno plays Corpse Husband's music on stream

In an extended clip, Sykkuno plays Corpse's "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life" on stream.

From calling it "catchy" to innocently turning it off when the explicit part comes, the 28-year-old's antics soon won hearts online.

Recently, Sykkuno also revealed that while Agoraphobic is his favorite song, he loves to make memes out of "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life."

Their recent wholesome interaction invited quite a few reactions online:

i love their friendship sm pic.twitter.com/kdDHraW5af — sarah (@sarahsspaamm) January 27, 2021

Advertisement

Corpse had such a rough day too, but when you hear him thank Sykkuno, you can hear him smiling. I'm glad Corpse has good friends that are thinking of him even when he's not there 😊 — Perle (@SimpPerle) January 27, 2021

We live for their friendship :3 — ely_may🌱🍞💀🔪 (@LanggaminElyza) January 27, 2021

the fact that he watches the stream 🥺 — • camy • (@lookingather99) January 27, 2021

Corpse randomly joining discord calls gives me life — Adaline Lacey (@CyanSiren22) January 27, 2021

Advertisement

Awwwwww Corpse&Sykkuno they are too precious seriously 🥰🥰🥰 — CATHY (@LunaticNation) January 27, 2021

This was the cutest thing ever ☺️☺️ — Ghost (@lunaale23) January 27, 2021

OH MY GOD SYKKUNO PLAYED THE FIRST FEW SECONDS OF EGIRLS AND SAID “THIS ROUND’S FOR CORPSE” AND CORPSE POPPED INTO THE CALL TO SAY “HEY THANK’S FOR THAT SYKKUNO” I HAHSHHWHDHD — lei 🐁♥️ (@sykkunoscorpse) January 27, 2021

Corpse randomly joining discord call two days in a row for sykkuno....



Okay where can i buy that kind of friendship? — Syksimps (@syksimps) January 27, 2021

Corpse Husband's absence from his group's latest Valorant stream was quite conspicuous.

Advertisement

This was primarily because he has been dealing with many health issues, as recently revealed in a heart-rending tweet.

Despite having to deal with the harsh effects of chronic illness every single day, Corpse Husband can undoubtedly take solace in the fact that he has a supportive group of friends such as Sykkuno. They always end up making his day just a little brighter.