"I'm going to be in pain for the rest of my life": Corpse Husband's chronic health condition worsens

Corpse Husband continues to grapple with a long-standing chronic illness, which doesn't look encouraging as per his most recent health update.

The YouTuber has been fighting a string of chronic illnesses such as fibromyalgia, thoracic outlet syndrome, and GERD, the latter causing his voice to become as deep as it is today.

In his most recent update, Corpse Husband took to Twitter to inform fans about a rather grim situation he faces:

They probably identified the problem with my arms. They basically told me i'm going to be in pain like this for the rest of my life and that it's only going to get worse, and there's not much I can do about it besides relieve it sometimes with injections.

Idk. — CORPSE (@CORPSE_alt) January 26, 2021

Revealing he underwent a needle EMG for a nerve conduction study, the doctors could somewhat identify the problem with restricted movement in his arms.

As he shared a poignant note on how his health is only going to get worse, he revealed that timely injections seem to be his only hope.

The 23-year old's recent update on his health left fans concerned, as they replied with supportive messages and prayed for his well-being.

Pokimane, Valkyrae, Jacksepticeye, and more extend support to Corpse Husband

The effects of his struggle with chronic illness are so severe that in a recent stream, Corpse Husband revealed he is unsure about the future of his streaming career.

"I don't think I'm physically capable, like in the future. I already stream once or twice, and I don't think that's something I can do for a long time."

From revealing how sometimes his entire arm goes numb to feeling his body is trying to kill itself, the California native's struggles with chronic illness are undeniably a painful and heartbreaking one.

In light of his most recent health update, Twitter was flooded with a deluge of supportive messages, as the online community came out in full support of Corpse Husband:

💜 always here for u. — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 26, 2021

I’m so sorry!! i believe in a cure even if it’s far in the future. if you need anything please let me know! Always on your team. — rae (@Valkyrae) January 26, 2021

Hey I love u man I’m always here for you and always on ur side in life 💕 — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 26, 2021

I'm so sorry to hear that man! — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) January 26, 2021

I’m sorry to hear that :( 🖤 — Classify (@Class) January 26, 2021

Sending love and setting a vision that everything is going to work out 🤍 — Kristen (@KittyPlays) January 26, 2021

Always praying for your corpse. Thank you for trusting us. — nat (@bIindingfaith) January 26, 2021

we’re here for u corpse :( sorry about the news, I hope things get better💗 love u — Zara🌧🖤 (@c0rpsesimp) January 26, 2021

take care of yourself corpse <3



if you need to take a break we understand we’ll be here when you return supporting you — alexis? (@lexiawastaken) January 26, 2021

don’t force yourself to participate in anything if you physically can’t handle it, you need to take care of yourself and we always support you no matter what you decide ❤️ — theresa 🎲🥀 (@ludscorpse) January 26, 2021

hang in there, bud. pic.twitter.com/pXCULl89TG — Mel | King of Fashion | 👑🥀⛓ (@filipino_zaddy) January 26, 2021

Hey Corpse, if anything it’s okay if you need to take a break, it’s understandable if you can’t always be on or be yourself. Well always support you no matter what :( 🥺✨🖤 pic.twitter.com/9WVDZeywKh — Kaden - 🔞 (@kingkxcchan) January 26, 2021

Oh no, I'm so fucking sorry, Corpse :(



Talk to your friends if you need to and please take all the time you need ok? Please don't overdue if that makes things worse too :(



We can wait and want the best for you. — Corpse Husband Clips (@CorpseClips) January 26, 2021

As upsetting and bleak as the situation may seem, Corpse Husband can always take solace in the fact that he has an entire army of supportive fans and friends in his corner, who seem only to want what's best for him.

From blowing up all over the internet in a short span to winning hearts globally, the incredible rise of Corpse Husband is nothing short of spectacular.

While his struggle with chronic illness might somewhat mar his career and ambitions, fans will hope that he perseveres through it all and ends up healthy in the long run.