"I'm going to be in pain for the rest of my life": Corpse Husband's chronic health condition worsens

Corpse Husband continues to grapple with a long-standing chronic illness, which doesn't look encouraging as per his most recent health update.
The YouTuber has been fighting a string of chronic illnesses such as fibromyalgia, thoracic outlet syndrome, and GERD, the latter causing his voice to become as deep as it is today.
In his most recent update, Corpse Husband took to Twitter to inform fans about a rather grim situation he faces:
Revealing he underwent a needle EMG for a nerve conduction study, the doctors could somewhat identify the problem with restricted movement in his arms.
As he shared a poignant note on how his health is only going to get worse, he revealed that timely injections seem to be his only hope.
The 23-year old's recent update on his health left fans concerned, as they replied with supportive messages and prayed for his well-being.
Pokimane, Valkyrae, Jacksepticeye, and more extend support to Corpse Husband
The effects of his struggle with chronic illness are so severe that in a recent stream, Corpse Husband revealed he is unsure about the future of his streaming career.
"I don't think I'm physically capable, like in the future. I already stream once or twice, and I don't think that's something I can do for a long time."
From revealing how sometimes his entire arm goes numb to feeling his body is trying to kill itself, the California native's struggles with chronic illness are undeniably a painful and heartbreaking one.
In light of his most recent health update, Twitter was flooded with a deluge of supportive messages, as the online community came out in full support of Corpse Husband:
As upsetting and bleak as the situation may seem, Corpse Husband can always take solace in the fact that he has an entire army of supportive fans and friends in his corner, who seem only to want what's best for him.
From blowing up all over the internet in a short span to winning hearts globally, the incredible rise of Corpse Husband is nothing short of spectacular.
While his struggle with chronic illness might somewhat mar his career and ambitions, fans will hope that he perseveres through it all and ends up healthy in the long run.Published 27 Jan 2021, 09:05 IST