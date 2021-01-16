"Corpse doesn't like showing his face": Sykkuno on a Corpse Husband face reveal

Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber Sykkuno recently shared a message for all his followers who continue to demand a Corpse Husband face reveal.

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers today, whose identity constitutes one of the biggest mysteries on the internet.

This has caused the internet to be rife with speculation, as many of his followers often make wild attempts to unearth the mystery of the man behind the mask.

During a recent stream of the popular survival game "Rust," Sykkuno addressed the craze surrounding a Corpse Husband face reveal and urged fans to respect his good friend's privacy.

Sykkuno defends Corpse Husband's decision not to reveal his face

"Look guys, you don't have to show your face if you don't want to. You know, it's fine. Some people are okay with it, some people are less okay with it. It's perfectly fine. You never have to show your face," said Sykkuno.

Sykkuno addressed the persistent demands for a Corpse Husband face reveal and urged fans to respect an individual's decision.

Advertisement

He also made an important statement about privacy in the age of social media.

"You know Corpse, he doesn't like showing his face and there's nothing with that so uh, don't judge him for that guys . You can have a great stream whether you show your face or not. It's just about how fun it is."

Sykkuno drew from his own experiences. Sykkuno only revealed his face after a year and a half of streaming.

He summed up his thoughts by speaking about the success of Vtubers, who have become immensely popular courtesy of their virtual avatars.

Having built his entire persona based on mystery and intrigue, Corpse Husband has evolved into a global phenomenon today. He boasts a loyal army of fans, and that has little to with his identity and all to do with his consent.

Corpse Husband and Sykkuno have formed a lovely bromance in the last year and can often be seen playing Among Us or Rust. They are also joined by other famous streamers.

Corpse's bartione voice might give him a intimidating aura but he's always been open about his struggles with anxiety in social settings. Sykkuno will be hoping that the general audience takes a more empathetic approach to respecting Corpse's privacy.