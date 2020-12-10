Cosmic Racer game mode in Free Fire: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most established games on the mobile platform. The battle royale sensation owes much of its popularity to the regular updates and new game modes that the developers bring to the game.

The OB25 or Operation Chrono update rolled out on 7th December, with many new features added to Free Fire. However, some of the features are yet to be introduced in the game.

One of the much-awaited features in Free Fire after the update is the Cosmic Racer game mode. According to the official release by Garena, the new game mode will make its way into the game on 13th December.

This article takes a look at all the details that players will find in this upcoming game mode in Free Fire.

Every detail about the Cosmic Racer game mode in Free Fire

As already stated above, players will be able to access the Chronic Racer game mode from 13th December onwards. The features of the new game mode according to Garena Free Fire are as follows:

Gameplay Style

The Chronic Racer game mode is a duo racing mode that falls under the Battle Royale category.

There will be a total of 15 duo teams that will spawn per match on the map. This mode is quite similar to the Death Racer mode in Free Fire. However, this mode has a futuristic vehicle and advanced weapons on the battleground.

How to play the Cosmic Racer mode in Free Fire

Cosmic Craft vehicle in Free Fire

After selecting the mode and starting the match, all players will land together on the map on a futuristic bike, which is called Cosmic Craft.

One person can drive the bike, and another person can shoot from the bike.

Players can switch the position in the vehicle

However, the seating positions are interchangeable while playing the match, and players can switch seats anytime they want.

The team shares the same HP bar. When the HP bar reaches zero, the whole team gets eliminated.

Boost Cards in Cosmic Racer mode

There will be a total of 3 boosting cards present in the game; Yellow, Red, and Green.

Players can collect the yellow card, upgrade the vehicle, and unlock cosmic boost and cruise missiles.

Green boost cards can restore vehicle health, and the shooter will be provided with a medkit.

The red boost cards will offer different skills and buffs to the vehicle.

The last team to survive wins the game.

