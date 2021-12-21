Could the 60 fps patch for Assassin’s Creed Origins pave the way for other Crossover Stories?

Ubisoft recently confirmed that a 60fps patch for 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins is on the way. However, this has opened up the possibility of another Assassin’s Creed Crossover Story, this time with Origins.

Ubisoft’s iconic Assassin’s Creed franchise is known for taking players into a massive sprawl of historical settings and building up lore around the retelling of historic events.

Although the recent titles have leaned towards mythological ideas over concrete historical facts, it still remains one of the most popular series.

Ubisoft’s recent Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories event, which saw Kassandra from Odyssey interact with Eivor from Valhalla, was received quite well. But the question remains, does this open up future possibilities for more crossover events?

Assassin’s Creed Origins is getting a 60fps patch soon

Following the backlash from releasing Assassin’s Creed Unity in an unfinished state, Ubisoft decided to pause its yearly release schedule and revamp the franchise.

This led to the creation of 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins which in many ways reimagined the series and turned the stealth action open-world series into a true RPG franchise.

The game follows Bayak of Siwa, one of the last Medjays during Ptolemaic Egypt and the founder of the Hidden Ones, which will later be known as the Assassin’s Brotherhood. In the game, he hunts down the Order of the Ancients to avenge his son, but soon discovers a deep plot involving the monarchs of the time.

In celebration of #ACDay, Ubisoft announced that they are currently working on a 60fps patch for Assassin’s Creed Origins. The title last received a notable update in May of 2018, hence a 60fps patch almost four years later is a big deal.

However, fans are questioning whether this patch will only unlock 60fps, or if it will bring new content, similar to the one seen in Odyssey.

Disclaimer: The following section contains spoilers for the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Crossover Stories section.

Could Bayak crossover with Kassandra in a future Assassin’s Creed Crossover Story?

While this isn't the first mingling of narratives, the recently released Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories saw Eivor and Kassandra interact. The two protagonists, hailing from Odyssey and Valhalla respectively, received a lot of plaudits.

The end of the Odyssey’s missions saw Kassandra travel to Ancient Egypt, where she kept a scroll as Origin’s theme song plays.

This leaves the door open for Kassandra to interact with Bayak or even Aya, who is her descendent. The patch that unlocks the 60fps for Origins could also usher in new content for the title, especially a unique crossover story.

