Could Apex Legends Mobile emerge as an able competitor to BGMI?

Apex Legends Mobile has entered a space that BGMI has dominated for a long time with a mobile version of its battle royale title. The latter was a follow-up to the original PUBG Mobile, released worldwide. Following a government directive, the popular battle royale was banned in India.

After a long wait, fans finally got their hands on BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). Despite having a different name, it's the same mobile adaptation of PUBG that created its niche genre.

Apex Legends was one of several battle royale games released during a period when the genre was a raging hit. While its popularity is still solid, there have been ups and downs.

However, Apex Legends has created its own space in an area with plenty of competition. Having received success on PCs and Consoles, Respawn and EA have decided to enter the mobile market. A decision that could look to destabilize longstanding titans in the mobile battle royale market.

There is enough scope for Apex Legends Mobile to compete with BGMI

When one talks about the mobile gaming market in India, BGMI is the leader. Despite being banned for a while, its popularity hasn't declined and it remains a game with one of the highest player counts.

Apex Legends Mobile is a new entrant released worldwide on May 17. At a glance, there are several similarities between the mobile version and the PC and console version. These similarities include Legends, and maps that mini-sized versions of their console and PC counterparts.

While it's always hard to judge a game within a few hours of its release, there are strong indicators that Apex Legends Mobile could rival BGMI in the coming days.

While BGMI is a much more established game, Apex Legends Mobile seems to have already got certain things correct. While there are fewer legends in the mobile version, they provide something different.

Each legend comes with its skills that work as modifiers in live games. While one skill will allow a player to scan the nearby environment for enemies, another will allow them to instantly jump large distances.

While default characters have their charms, as shown by the popularity of BGMI, getting abilities-based gameplay on mobile could work well in the long run. The mobile version also comes with different game modes for players of different tastes. Players can go for a full-fledged squad-based battle royale or team deathmatches based on their choices.

Despite being very early in its life, Apex Legends Mobile has what it takes to go head-to-head with a giant in the sphere like BGMI. However, time and fresh content will tell if this comes to fruition.

As expected from a fresh release, the modes currently feel limited. Moving forward, the game will require more maps to match the varied offerings of BGMI. Then comes the question of Legends, as mobile players will surely love to experience the full roster that is present on PC and consoles.

The PC version is known to feature seasonal content, bringing much needed variety for players. Respawn will have to do the same to compete against Krafton and their title. Even with all these improvements, it can't be guaranteed that the game will overtake the indian version of PUBG Mobile.

However, Apex will surely be competing with it, and in some ways, the competition could greatly benefit players of both games as competition breeds innovation. After a really promising start, it will be interesting to see how much ground Apex Legends Mobile can cover in a space where BGMI is a household name.

Edited by Danyal Arabi