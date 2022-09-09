Could FIFA 23 overall ratings change from what has been shown in September's Xbox leak?

FIFA 23 became a major PR disaster for EA Sports in the last couple of days of August when it accidentally got released on Xbox. Some users who pre-ordered the game could download and even play it for up to half an hour.

While EA Sports immediately took notice and fixed the issue, it wasn't until players had managed to get their hands on crucial information related to the title.

The overalls of footballers in the game are always a matter of great intrigue among fans. EA Sports tries to reflect the actual life performance of a footballer in the game and provide the ratings accordingly.

That doesn't mean that fans are always satisfied with what's assigned.

The Xbox leak meant that social media quickly got flooded with the overall ratings of several football players and clubs. This is despite the actual overalls not being released officially.

While fans are happy, there is scope for the ratings shown in the leak to change.

EA Sports can change FIFA 23 overalls from what's shown in leaks for multiple reasons

The most significant information gain that fans have acquired from the Xbox leaks is the overall ratings of the footballers. Traditionally, EA Sports reveals the information a couple of weeks before the title's actual release.

Some might feel the ritual becomes redundant as the ratings are out in the open. However, there's a strong opportunity for EA Sports to make changes.

I think they will change something before the release . AT THE MOMENT these are fifa 23 top ratingsI think they will change something before the release . AT THE MOMENT these are fifa 23 top ratings 🔥I think they will change something before the release . https://t.co/VkDe5WzwVm

The primary reason for that arises with footballers with the highest overalls in the game. Five names share the top spot according to the leaks: Leo Messi, Kevin de Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, and Robert Lewandowski.

While there have been instances of the two personalities sharing the top spot in the past, having five is quite bizarre. It is one main reason EA Sports could be making further changes overall.

Another is due to the usual trend of games in general that FIFA 23 could follow. The overall ratings of footballers aren't constant, and EA Sports regularly updates them even after the game is released.

The ratings shown in the leaks could have been a beta release. Hence, relying on that could be pretty naive on the part of gamers.

SPORTbible @sportbible Leak claims Kylian Mbappe is the highest-rated player on FIFA 23 Leak claims Kylian Mbappe is the highest-rated player on FIFA 23 🚨 Leak claims Kylian Mbappe is the highest-rated player on FIFA 23 https://t.co/zoHGQWF5Bp

There have also been rumors that Kylian Mbappe will be the highest-rated footballer in FIFA 23. He remains the face of the franchise for the third season in a row, and earlier speculations had suggested the Frenchman is getting an upgrade in his rating.

If the leaks are anything to go by, Mbappe will be one of the five to share the overall ratings. So there's a good chance for EA Sports to go back to a higher rating in FIFA 23 for the PSG superstar.

EA Sports has turned the annual reveal into a customary ritual contributing to the game's hype. Additionally, the developers have reacted very strongly to the FIFA 23 leaks that happened earlier.

There have been reports of DMCA issuances against content creators that have resulted in the suspension of several accounts.

EA Sports certainly won't be relying on leaks to reveal what they have in their plans for FIFA 23. Based on past trends, an official reveal will happen, which will likely take place sometime around next week. However, the developers haven't informed players of anything yet.

It will be interesting to see if there are changes in the overall ratings. Another thing will be to observe if there will be modifications to the overall ratings of footballers from what was shown in the Xbox leaks.

