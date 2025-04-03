Could Genshin impact arrive on Nintendo Switch? Why the 5+ year wait may finally end soon

Genshin Impact is an open-world RPG game that can be played on PS4, PS5, Xbox 360 and X/S series, PC, and mobile platforms. It was also announced to be released for Nintendo Switch, with a trailer released in January 2020. However, Genshin Impact still has no release date on this console.

Despite this, in 2022, the Genshin team said in an interview that the Switch version is still in development and that more information will be revealed as they make further progress. This could imply that there might have been some issues while developing the game for Switch 1. However, with the recent Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, fans hope the game will be released on the new console.

This article will discuss why Genshin Impact could be playable on the Nintendo Switch 2 system.

Note: This article is based on speculation, and there hasn't been any official announcement yet.

Reasons why Genshin Impact might finally arrive on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch 2 system was officially announced on April 2, 2025, and it looks like an upgrade over the previous one. The device has many new features, and it was also mentioned that older games will be improved on the new version.

Nintendo Switch 2 will be launching with some heavy specifications, such as:

Custom Nvidia processor

7.9 inch LCD screen.

120 Hz refresh rate.

HDR support.

Built-in microphone.

256 GB inbuilt storage.

Better speakers for 3D spatial sounds.

Fan in dock for cooling.

Supports 4K resolution.

Considering these specifications, the Nintendo Switch 2 would resemble consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in terms of performance. The PS4 has similar specifications but does not support 4K resolution, features a 60 Hz refresh rate, and has 512 GB or 1TB hard drive options. Furthermore, the PS4 has a custom AMD GPU, which was created for the sole purpose of gaming.

The PS4 can run Genshin Impact without much issue, except for a longer loading time. Other aspects, such as combat and game exploration, are good enough on the PS4. Lastly, the graphics quality is also good. Since both PS4 and Switch 2 have similar specifications, we can expect the game to run the same on Switch as it does on the PS4.

Genshin requires higher device specs, and Switch 2 will satisfy most of them. The release date for Switch 2 is June 5, 2025; you can pre-order the console as soon as April 9, 2025.

Games such as Split Fiction, Hogwarts Legacy, and Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition were announced for the new device. Looking at some of these big titles, it would make sense that Genshin Impact could be released on the new Switch. We might get a release announcement if the game is playable on Switch 2.

