Could GTA 6 be available on previous-generation consoles when it comes out?

Most players believe that GTA 6 will be designed primarily for current-generation consoles. With the ongoing console scarcity, many are raising questions regarding the game's availability on previous-generation consoles.

GTA 6 will be the next installment in the GTA franchise, and it will undoubtedly be more ambitious than before. Rockstar hasn't even announced the game, let alone set a release date. Reliable leakers have, however, stated that the game isn't coming before at least 2024.

Its release date may influence Rockstar's decision when it comes to choosing the platforms. Yet the current-generation consoles: Xbox Series X/S and PS5, are still scarce in the market.

GTA 6: Will the next GTA game be released on previous-generation consoles?

When GTA 5 came out in 2013, everyone expected it to be exclusive to the PS4 and Xbox One. Yet Rockstar launched the game on the PS3 and Xbox 360, which were the previous-generation consoles at that time. This had led many to believe that GTA 6 would make its debut on the PS4 and Xbox One.

However, that was when many expected the game to launch before 2021. At present, such a scenario seems highly unlikely. With the global lockdown, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are facing severe shortages in supply. Scalping has also alleviated the situation greatly.

Most gamers haven't even had their hands on the new consoles and are stuck with the previous ones. If GTA 6 were to launch today, it might have had launched on the previous-generation consoles.

But most GTA fans have accepted that it isn't coming anytime soon, at least not before 2024. This buys enough time for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to have become more common. It would be unrealistic to expect the game's release on the PS4 and Xbox One if this happens.

Hardware Limitations

Rockstar's last big project was Red Dead Redemption 2. It was miles ahead of GTA 5 on every aspect, be it graphics, gameplay, or environment. This game was still quite taxing for the PS4 and Xbox One, and as a reason, it suffers from slight frame drops.

If Rockstar launches GTA 6 in 2024, it will be a 6-year gap between their last game. If they could come up with RDR 2 after a 5-year gap, it is only reasonable to expect that the next game will be even more demanding. Such a title might be difficult to run smoothly in previous-generation consoles.

Therefore, GTA 6's release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is very improbable.

