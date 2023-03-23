Counter-Strike 2 beta testing invitation: What you need to know

Counter-Strike 2's Limited Test is already live, but it is only available to a few selected players who have been picked by Valve. While there are no specific qualification criteria, high playtime in the recent past, a good trust record, and Steam Account standing will determine if players can try out the game in this phase.

Invites are being extended to more players, and this process will continue until the developers have collected enough feedback.

Counter-Strike 2 beta invitation: How to accept and more

CS2 @CounterStrike The Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test is now live. Detailed information around the Limited Test can be found here: steamcommunity.com/faqs/steam-hel… The Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test is now live. Detailed information around the Limited Test can be found here: steamcommunity.com/faqs/steam-hel…

There is no specific process in place for you to accept an invite to Counter-Strike 2's Limited Test.

A pop-up, like the one in the image below, will inform you that you have been selected to participate in the trial run. You simply have to click on "Enroll" and begin the download. Once the download is complete, choose the "Limited Test" option after opening the game normally to begin playing CS2.

The Counter-Strike 2 update to CS:GO is 15 GB in size, and players might have to install more updates down the line to keep playing the limited test version.

The CS2 beta test invitation will pop up on the screen (Image via TearsInTheRayne/Reddit)

Currently, only Unranked Competitive Matchmaking and Deathmatch, on Dust2, are available to play, with the official press release stating that more content will soon follow.

Any feedback about any bugs or glitches in CS2 can be reported to Valve directly by emailing the devs at [email protected] with the subject line "CS2LT Report".

Features of the upcoming game

The visual changes in Counter-Strike 2 are one of the hottest topics among fans right now. The developers have reportedly used Source 2 graphics to make lots of maps more authentic. They even redesigned a few from scratch to make them more realistic.

The layout of the standard maps will remain the same. These tools will be provided to map makers in the community who want to add this touch of fine-tuning to their Counter-Strike 2 maps.

Additionally, smoke grenades in the game are set to change in several ways. The smoke will not only create a static cloud in the area it detonates, but it will also expand to fill space naturally. For example, the smoke will move upstairs or slowly fill a room and seep out. It will also be affected by gunfire.

More features and additions will be added and removed to the Limited Test based on player feedback.

