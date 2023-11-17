Counter-Strike 2 November 16 patch notes: Sub-tick enhancements, sniper scope bob animation reduced, bug fixes, and more

Valve has deployed the November 16 patch for Counter-Strike 2, and several quality-of-life improvements have been made in this huge update to make the game even more stable for players. This update highlights improvements to sub-tick and audio, as players recently complained their shots went missing even with accurate aiming. Moreover, unique sounds have been added for jumping on metal objects.
This article will cover the November 16 patch notes for Counter-Strike 2.
November 16 patch notes for Counter-Strike 2
Here are all the improvements and fixes included in the Counter-Strike 2 November 16 patch notes.
Gameplay
- More sub-tick visual and audio feedback improvements
- Reduced sniper scope bob animation magnitude and frequency
- Fixed a bug causing duck to be slower when the Duck Mode was set to Toggle
- Fixed a case where grenade throws weren't registering on the server
- Thrown grenades no longer prematurely detonate if thrown while intersecting a teammate
- Players can no longer mitigate fall damage by defusing the bomb
- Adjusted weapon drop trajectories to make throwing weapons more consistent, especially when throwing weapons downward
- When official game servers detect a network interruption, the affected match will be canceled
- Added unique sounds for running and jumping on metal railings and poles
Animation
- Fixed a bug that occurred when interrupting the CZ75a deploy with inspect
- Fixed the inspect and other animations for the Shadow Daggers
- Fixed a 'broken wrist' animation with the Survival Knife
- Adjusted the Mac10 first-person animation to include strap and bolt movement
- Fixed AWP and SSG firing animation/inspect behavior while zoomed in
- Fixed a case where the Deagle slide would fail to reset on round restart
- The Revolver barrel now incrementally rotates for each shot
- Fixed some animation issues with weapons placed in community maps
- Fixed cases where the C4 light would not blink when held or holstered by players
- Fixed some cases where the player's shadow would show an incorrect pose
Miscellaneous
- Fixed a bug where bot_knives_only didn't work for T's
- Fixed some visual issues with demo playback
- Improved performance of screen particle effects
- Fixed the Mute Enemy Team and Mute All But Friends settings failing to mute voice
- Text from blocked players will no longer be visible in the premier pregame chat
- Players frozen by half-time game rules are now immune to certain damage types
- Decals now evict the lowermost decal if enough decals overlap in a single location
- Player visibility fog adjustment no longer applies to dead ragdolls
- Smoke particles no longer stick to dead ragdolls
- Fixed self/team burn damage getting recorded as enemy damage
UI improvements
- Revised some common chat strings
- Added convar cl_deathnotices_show_numbers for observers to have quick access to the player's spectate index
- Added a warning message for AMD and Nvidia graphics users with out-of-date drivers
- "Kevlar & Helmet" entry in the Buy Menu will now present itself as simply "Helmet" when contextually correct
- Added time to weekly rollover to the reduced XP message in the player profile tooltip
- Fixed kill feed and death panel not displaying correct information if the killer died earlier or disconnected
- Fixed round-delayed stats not updating at match end
- Changed deathmatch scoreboard stats from K/D/A/Score to K/HS%/DMG/Score
- Fixed case where text during defuse would get cut off
- Added direction indicators to players in the square radar
- Fixed case where kill icon would not display in the post-round damage info panel
- Fixed bad string in the commend dialog panel
- Fixed case where round stats in the Watch Menu would be assigned to the wrong side
Workshop
- Fixed custom sound events files in workshop maps
- Added some material settings for water refraction/caustics
- Workshop maps can now be tagged as supporting Wingman mode
- Linux clients can now run workshop maps without requiring -insecure
- Added trigger_hostage_reset trigger and logic_eventlistener entities
- Added convars sv_walkable_normal and sv_standable_normal to allow community servers to tweak player movement on angled surfaces
- Fixed health getting clipped when it exceeds three digits
Maps
Overpass
- Fixed various cases where level mesh was disappearing occasionally
- Various visual updates and fixes to models and materials
- Straightened out some collision that was pushing players off of walls or corners
- Turned off the collision of some light fixtures that were pushing players off of walls
- Added a metal plate to swat van to hide player feet, adjusted clipping around van
- Fixed some small holes in the world
- Fixed some texture mapping seams
- Added player clipping on some floor grates to smooth player movement
- Fixed some issues with the collision and surface property of fire extinguishers
- Added and adjusted some grenade clipping
- Adjusted some clipping on boxes and cable stacks in connector
Ancient
- More player and grenade clips adjustments
- Closed various holes and cracks in the world
Mirage
- Fixed clipping around scaffolding at bombsite b to prevent one-way peeking through geo
Office
- Fixed the player getting stuck on large crate in the garage
- General grenade clip polish
- The vending machine break sequence now only happens once to avoid strobing lights
- Removed collision from pipes and CCTV cameras at CT spawn garage
- Added grenade clips to doors at the stairwell
- Fixed hole in door frame at t-spawn
- Fixed texture errors on the ceiling in the conference room
- Fixed some lighting errors on low settings
- Fixed weapons getting stuck behind crates in the back way
- Fixed lighting artifacts in the front courtyard
- Fixed bad boost onto electrical boxes in the garage
Anubis
- Fixed z-fighting on stairs in connector
- Improved ground at bombsite A so that it has more accurate footstep sounds
- Fixed gap in world around B-site planting area
- Fixed z-fighting a backdrop temple near T-spawn
- Fixed missing collision at connector that would allow grenades to fall through world
- Fixed hole in world at street that allowed players to see through to canal
- Fixed vis issue on street looking back to t-spawn
- Fixed UV stretching in connector
- Sealed up holes in building rooftops for entire level to prevent grenades getting stuck in void
- Fixed holes in lower tunnel
- Fixed hole in canal
Inferno
- Moved bucket on scaffolding on bombsite B that could be mistaken for player during combat
- Closed hole to prevent grenades from falling through the map on bombsite A
- More player clip adjustments
- Fixed various micro gaps
Nuke
- Minor clipping fixes on rooftops and hut
- Better caustics in pool at B site
- Fixed vis issue in the garage looking towards hell
Vertigo
- Fixed some light fixtures showing backfaces
- Fixed some light fixtures being misaligned
- Fixed missing vent pieces in Tunnels
- Attempt to fix players clipping through wood boards by stairwell at bombsite b
- Fixed bad clip above the door at the elevator
- Fixed flashbang inconsistency with metal gratings at scaffolding
- Fixed missing collision on horizontal tower beams at B-site
- Added grenade clips around bombsite b to prevent smokes getting caught in bad spaces
- Cleaned up geo and did a grenade clip pass around the scaffold to make grenades work better
- Added grenade clip to B platform
- Fixed disconnected girders in mid
- Moved stack of drywall at back door>b for better movement/cover
- Improved clipping at the side
- Jobsite injury signs are more responsive
This summarizes the changes in the November 16 patch of Counter-Strike 2. For more updates, follow Sportskeeda.
