Counter-Strike 2 November 16 patch notes: Sub-tick enhancements, sniper scope bob animation reduced, bug fixes, and more

Valve has deployed the November 16 patch for Counter-Strike 2, and several quality-of-life improvements have been made in this huge update to make the game even more stable for players. This update highlights improvements to sub-tick and audio, as players recently complained their shots went missing even with accurate aiming. Moreover, unique sounds have been added for jumping on metal objects.

This article will cover the November 16 patch notes for Counter-Strike 2.

November 16 patch notes for Counter-Strike 2

Here are all the improvements and fixes included in the Counter-Strike 2 November 16 patch notes.

Gameplay

More sub-tick visual and audio feedback improvements

Reduced sniper scope bob animation magnitude and frequency

Fixed a bug causing duck to be slower when the Duck Mode was set to Toggle

Fixed a case where grenade throws weren't registering on the server

Thrown grenades no longer prematurely detonate if thrown while intersecting a teammate

Players can no longer mitigate fall damage by defusing the bomb

Adjusted weapon drop trajectories to make throwing weapons more consistent, especially when throwing weapons downward

When official game servers detect a network interruption, the affected match will be canceled

Added unique sounds for running and jumping on metal railings and poles

Animation

Fixed a bug that occurred when interrupting the CZ75a deploy with inspect

Fixed the inspect and other animations for the Shadow Daggers

Fixed a 'broken wrist' animation with the Survival Knife

Adjusted the Mac10 first-person animation to include strap and bolt movement

Fixed AWP and SSG firing animation/inspect behavior while zoomed in

Fixed a case where the Deagle slide would fail to reset on round restart

The Revolver barrel now incrementally rotates for each shot

Fixed some animation issues with weapons placed in community maps

Fixed cases where the C4 light would not blink when held or holstered by players

Fixed some cases where the player's shadow would show an incorrect pose

Miscellaneous

Fixed a bug where bot_knives_only didn't work for T's

Fixed some visual issues with demo playback

Improved performance of screen particle effects

Fixed the Mute Enemy Team and Mute All But Friends settings failing to mute voice

Text from blocked players will no longer be visible in the premier pregame chat

Players frozen by half-time game rules are now immune to certain damage types

Decals now evict the lowermost decal if enough decals overlap in a single location

Player visibility fog adjustment no longer applies to dead ragdolls

Smoke particles no longer stick to dead ragdolls

Fixed self/team burn damage getting recorded as enemy damage

UI improvements

Revised some common chat strings

Added convar cl_deathnotices_show_numbers for observers to have quick access to the player's spectate index

Added a warning message for AMD and Nvidia graphics users with out-of-date drivers

"Kevlar & Helmet" entry in the Buy Menu will now present itself as simply "Helmet" when contextually correct

Added time to weekly rollover to the reduced XP message in the player profile tooltip

Fixed kill feed and death panel not displaying correct information if the killer died earlier or disconnected

Fixed round-delayed stats not updating at match end

Changed deathmatch scoreboard stats from K/D/A/Score to K/HS%/DMG/Score

Fixed case where text during defuse would get cut off

Added direction indicators to players in the square radar

Fixed case where kill icon would not display in the post-round damage info panel

Fixed bad string in the commend dialog panel

Fixed case where round stats in the Watch Menu would be assigned to the wrong side

Workshop

Fixed custom sound events files in workshop maps

Added some material settings for water refraction/caustics

Workshop maps can now be tagged as supporting Wingman mode

Linux clients can now run workshop maps without requiring -insecure

Added trigger_hostage_reset trigger and logic_eventlistener entities

Added convars sv_walkable_normal and sv_standable_normal to allow community servers to tweak player movement on angled surfaces

Fixed health getting clipped when it exceeds three digits

Maps

Overpass

Fixed various cases where level mesh was disappearing occasionally

Various visual updates and fixes to models and materials

Straightened out some collision that was pushing players off of walls or corners

Turned off the collision of some light fixtures that were pushing players off of walls

Added a metal plate to swat van to hide player feet, adjusted clipping around van

Fixed some small holes in the world

Fixed some texture mapping seams

Added player clipping on some floor grates to smooth player movement

Fixed some issues with the collision and surface property of fire extinguishers

Added and adjusted some grenade clipping

Adjusted some clipping on boxes and cable stacks in connector

Ancient

More player and grenade clips adjustments

Closed various holes and cracks in the world

Mirage

Fixed clipping around scaffolding at bombsite b to prevent one-way peeking through geo

Office

Fixed the player getting stuck on large crate in the garage

General grenade clip polish

The vending machine break sequence now only happens once to avoid strobing lights

Removed collision from pipes and CCTV cameras at CT spawn garage

Added grenade clips to doors at the stairwell

Fixed hole in door frame at t-spawn

Fixed texture errors on the ceiling in the conference room

Fixed some lighting errors on low settings

Fixed weapons getting stuck behind crates in the back way

Fixed lighting artifacts in the front courtyard

Fixed bad boost onto electrical boxes in the garage

Anubis

Fixed z-fighting on stairs in connector

Improved ground at bombsite A so that it has more accurate footstep sounds

Fixed gap in world around B-site planting area

Fixed z-fighting a backdrop temple near T-spawn

Fixed missing collision at connector that would allow grenades to fall through world

Fixed hole in world at street that allowed players to see through to canal

Fixed vis issue on street looking back to t-spawn

Fixed UV stretching in connector

Sealed up holes in building rooftops for entire level to prevent grenades getting stuck in void

Fixed holes in lower tunnel

Fixed hole in canal

Inferno

Moved bucket on scaffolding on bombsite B that could be mistaken for player during combat

Closed hole to prevent grenades from falling through the map on bombsite A

More player clip adjustments

Fixed various micro gaps

Nuke

Minor clipping fixes on rooftops and hut

Better caustics in pool at B site

Fixed vis issue in the garage looking towards hell

Vertigo

Fixed some light fixtures showing backfaces

Fixed some light fixtures being misaligned

Fixed missing vent pieces in Tunnels

Attempt to fix players clipping through wood boards by stairwell at bombsite b

Fixed bad clip above the door at the elevator

Fixed flashbang inconsistency with metal gratings at scaffolding

Fixed missing collision on horizontal tower beams at B-site

Added grenade clips around bombsite b to prevent smokes getting caught in bad spaces

Cleaned up geo and did a grenade clip pass around the scaffold to make grenades work better

Added grenade clip to B platform

Fixed disconnected girders in mid

Moved stack of drywall at back door>b for better movement/cover

Improved clipping at the side

Jobsite injury signs are more responsive

