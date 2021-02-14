Free Fire Max is an overhauled version of the prominent battle royale title, Garena Free Fire. It features enhanced visual effects, audio effects, graphics, animations, and more, which would offer the users a better overall gaming experience.

It will utilize the Firelink technology, which will allow users to play the version using their existing Free Fire accounts. However, Free Fire Max has not been released for users worldwide and is currently in a beta testing phase in particular countries.

This article takes a look at the countries where Free Fire Max is available in February 2021.

Countries where Free Fire Max is available in February 2021

Free Fire Max is under beta testing only in certain specific countries. The countries are:

#1 Malaysia

#2 Bolivia

#3 Vietnam

Hence, users from the aforementioned countries will only be able to access and play Free Fire Max. They can download it from the Google Play Store or use the APK and OBB files.

How to download Free Fire Max using the APK and OBB files

APK + OBB file: Click here.

The size of the zip file consisting of both the APK and OBB file is around 895.3 MB. Players need to ensure that they have sufficient space available on their devices. Follow the steps given below to download and enjoy Free Fire Max:

Step 1: Download the zip file from the link given above and extract it.

Step 2: Enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option. Next, locate and install the APK file. Please do not open it yet.

Step 3: Players have to copy the ‘com.dts.freefiremax’ folder to Android/OBB. Once the OBB file is copied to its respective location, users will open and try out Free Fire Max on their Android devices.

If the error - “There was an error when parsing the package” - pops up, download the files again and follow the steps above.

