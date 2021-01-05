Countries where PUBG Mobile Lite can be played in 2021

The battle royale genre has grown immensely on the mobile platform, with games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, COD Mobile, and PUBG Mobile Lite gaining massive popularity in the last few years.

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile. The game only requires 1 GB of RAM and 600 MB of device storage space to run. It was created to provide a smooth battle royale experience for players with low-end mobile devices.

However, PUBG Mobile Lite isn’t available in all countries for various reasons. This article provides a list of countries where the game can be played in 2021.

Which countries can PUBG Mobile Lite be played in this year?

Here’s a list of countries where PUBG Mobile Lite can be played:

Asia

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan.

South-East Asia

Philippines, Malaysia, Burma, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, Hongkong, Macao.

Middle East

Lebanon, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Israel, Yemen.

Africa

Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Mozambique, Cote-d’Ivoire, Angola, Madagascar, Cameroon, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Zambia, Republic of Senegal, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Benin, Togo, Central African Republic, Congo, Liberia, Mauritania, Namibia, Botswana, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritius, Cape Verde.

Europe

Turkey, Russia, Republic of Belarus, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Armenia, Republic of Macedonia, Latvia, Moldova, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

America

Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Republic of Costa Rica, Panama, Bahamas, Bermuda, Haiti, Dominica, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Antigua and Barbuda, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, Netherlands Antilles, Turks and Caicos Islands.

Oceania

Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Solomon Islands.

(Source: Tencent Games)

