CR7's Chrono vs. KSHMR's K: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Over the years, characters have become an integral part of Garena Free Fire. Except for Primis and Nulla, each boasts a unique ability, and in total, there are 34 characters in the game.

The developers of Free Fire collaborate with various famous figures worldwide to increase the game's reach. Recently, they teamed with football star Cristiano Ronaldo to bring his persona, called Chrono, into the game.

Previously, the famous music producer KSHMR had collaborated with Free Fire, meaning the devs brought in a powerful character named K based on him.

This article compares and analyzes both characters to see which is better in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of CR&'s Chrono and KSHMR's K in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

According to his description, Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe and has an active ability called Time Turner.

At its base level, the ability creates a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. His movement speed also increases by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum potential, his movement speed increases by 30%, while allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

K (Captain Booyah)

According to his in-game description, K is a professor and a jiu-jitsu expert who has an active ability called Master of All. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate.

In the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch cooldown takes around 20 seconds.

He can evolve up to level 6 by using character level-up cards available in Free Fire. K can recover 2 EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in the psychology mode at his maximum potential.

K or Chrono, who is better?

Both have incredible powers, with two skillsets in one ability. They are powerful and potent and are significantly useful during various situations on the battlefield.

Chrono has an incredible ability to damage and block his enemies from within a force field, along with an increase in movement speed. K can recover and turn EPs into HPs.

Both abilities are useful in their own ways, but in terms of versatility, Chrono has a better in-game ability than K, which suits both aggressive and passive players.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem better to one may not be so to someone else.