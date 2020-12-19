CR7's new Chrono character in Free Fire: How to obtain the character, price, ability, and more

Garena Free Fire has witnessed an incredible rise and has expanded exponentially. It also won the Mobile Game of the Year gong at the recent Esports Awards 2020. The developers keep collaborating and partnering with prominent figures like KSHMR, Hrithik Roshan, and more.

A few days back, they unveiled one of their most significant collaborations, with the renowned Portugal and Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The footballer's in-game persona - Chrono - has made its way into the game, and players are excited to try the latest addition. This article provides a step-by-step guide to claim this character in Free Fire.

How to obtain Chrono in Free Fire

Users do not have to spend diamonds to avail this newly-added character. They can obtain it as a top-up reward by purchasing 100 diamonds:

Step 1: Players can open Free Fire and press the ‘Diamond’ icon on the top of the screen.

Step 2: They can top-up the desired number of diamonds.

After making a successful purchase, the users will have to claim the Chrono character manually.

Step 3: They have to press the ‘Calendar’ icon on the lobby's right side.

Chrono’s top-up reward

Step 4: Users must navigate through the ‘Events’ tab and select the ‘Chrono Top Up II’ option.

Step 5: They can press the ‘Claim’ button to redeem this character.

Ability

Chrono has an ability called Time Turner

The in-game description of Chrono reads:

“Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe.”

The character is an active in-game ability named Time Turner. Upon activation, it creates a damage blocking force field. It stops a total of 600 damage from the foes at the base level. Apart from this, it enhances the movement speed of the player and the allies by 15% and 10%, respectively. All these effects last 4 seconds, and there is a cooldown of 50 seconds.

With the increase in the level, the movement speed gets enhanced by 30% and 15%. Simultaneously, the duration is increased to 9 seconds, and the cooldown is reduced to 40 seconds.

The top-up event provides users with an excellent opportunity to get this character.

In-game set

Cosmic Bounty Hunter Set

The character has an exclusive in-game set/bundle named Cosmic Bounty Hunter Set. The players can procure this set by purchasing 500 diamonds in Free Fire.

