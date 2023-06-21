Crash Team Rumble “Pre-order bonus not showing” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Crash Team Rumble has had a fairly successful launch, with both the community and critics rating the multiplayer title rather highly. The game revolves around a 4v4 PvP system where players get to choose an iconic character from the Crash Bandicoot universe as they go around collecting Wumpa Fruits and scoring points by banking them in.

Each character has unique abilities that you can combine, resulting in unique gameplay scenarios. Hence, it’s no surprise that the title has seen an overwhelmingly positive response from players. However, although there are many who are loving every aspect of the new Crash Bandicoot title, some aren’t happy about the serious performance issues in the game.

One problem that many seem to be facing is that the pre-order bonuses are not showing up. Because of this, they are unable to redeem the exclusive rewards from any of the editions.

While there is no permanent fix to the problem at the moment, today’s Crash Team Rumble guide will go over how you can deal with the “Pre-order bonus not showing” error in the game.

Fixing the “Pre-order bonus not showing” error in Crash Team Rumble

As mentioned, there are no permanent fixes that for the “Pre-order bonus not showing” error in Crash Team Rumble. However, here are a few workarounds that you can try:

1) Restart the game

While this may not look like much of a fix, many in the Crash Bandicoot community seem to have been able to access their pre-order bonuses by just restarting the game a couple of times. So if you are on the Xbox or PlayStation, you can try those out and restart the game to check if you are able to redeem the rewards.

2) Confirm your pre-order purchase

It’s also likely that your pre-order purchase may not have been confirmed by the store. Check your email to see if you have received any confirmation from the PlayStation or Microsoft store regarding your purchase of the title, especially if the payment was deducted.

If you have not received an email, then you will need to contact customer support for the platform you are on.

3) Wait for a patch and update the game

It’s likely that the Crash Team Rumble developers are aware of all the performance issues that the game is currently facing and will be deploying a patch or hotfix to deal with the “Pre-order bonus not showing” error in the game.

Hence, it’s important to keep the game updated to the latest version in order to fix a majority of the performance issues you might be facing.

All pre-order bonuses for Crash Team Rumble

Deluxe Edition

A copy of Crash Team Rumble

25 Tier unlocks for Season 1 Premium Battle Pass

Digital Proto Pack

Premium Battle Pass Unlock for Season 1

Premium Battle Pass Unlock for Season 2

Access to the Closed Beta

‘Retro Threads’ skin

Standard Edition

A copy of Crash Team Rumble

Access to the Closed Beta

‘Retro Threads’ skin for Tawna

Premium Battle Pass Unlock for Season 1

Crash Team Bandicoot is now live and currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

