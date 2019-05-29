Cricket 19: The Official Game of The Ashes is on store shelves now

If you've been hungry for a new cricket video game (and, let's be fair - for it being one of the most popular sports in the world, it hasn't exactly had a ton of them), you're in luck. Cricket 19: The Official Game of The Ashes (formerly known as simply Ashes Cricket and last released in 2017) has been released to stores as of today. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 fans have both physical and digital copies available to purchase, and there's a digital version available for the Nintendo Switch in the eShop.

Fear not, PC gamers - there's a version for you coming as well, and it won't be an Epic Game Store exclusive, so breathe easy.

Cricket 19 has been developed and published by Big Ant Studios, who previously put out the aforementioned Ashes, as well as Dan Bradman Cricket 17 and the Casey Powell Lacrosse games. Basically, if it's a sport that will cause Americans to give you funny looks if you mention it to them, Big Ant has probably put out a game about them.

With its release on the Switch, Big Ant is also proclaiming that the title is the first "deep cricket simulation" for a handheld gaming system. Cricket 19 also features the fully-licensed Specsavers Ashes and Women’s Ashes, including all the stadia holding this year’s matches. There's also what the developers are calling their "most narrative-driven career mode to date," as well as a full ODI tournament mode.

If you're looking to re-create classic matches from the past, (and why wouldn't you be?) players will be able to do just that in the game's scenario mode. And, of course, there's plenty of multiplayer action to be had - online and off.

