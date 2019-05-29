×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket 19: The Official Game of The Ashes is on store shelves now

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
8   //    29 May 2019, 04:35 IST

Cricket 19: The Official Game of The Ashes
Cricket 19: The Official Game of The Ashes

If you've been hungry for a new cricket video game (and, let's be fair - for it being one of the most popular sports in the world, it hasn't exactly had a ton of them), you're in luck. Cricket 19: The Official Game of The Ashes (formerly known as simply Ashes Cricket and last released in 2017) has been released to stores as of today. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 fans have both physical and digital copies available to purchase, and there's a digital version available for the Nintendo Switch in the eShop.

Fear not, PC gamers - there's a version for you coming as well, and it won't be an Epic Game Store exclusive, so breathe easy.

Cricket 19 has been developed and published by Big Ant Studios, who previously put out the aforementioned Ashes, as well as Dan Bradman Cricket 17 and the Casey Powell Lacrosse games. Basically, if it's a sport that will cause Americans to give you funny looks if you mention it to them, Big Ant has probably put out a game about them.

With its release on the Switch, Big Ant is also proclaiming that the title is the first "deep cricket simulation" for a handheld gaming system. Cricket 19 also features the fully-licensed Specsavers Ashes and Women’s Ashes, including all the stadia holding this year’s matches. There's also what the developers are calling their "most narrative-driven career mode to date," as well as a full ODI tournament mode.

If you're looking to re-create classic matches from the past, (and why wouldn't you be?) players will be able to do just that in the game's scenario mode. And, of course, there's plenty of multiplayer action to be had - online and off.

Just as a personal note: This is my 100th article with Sportskeeda Esports! So, thank you to all of you who have been reading us this whole time. It's been a privilege to be able to do this for a living at much, much less for a great worldwide audience like you guys, and we all - not just me, but everyone at SK - really appreciate the opportunity.


Tags:
Ashes 2019/20 PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One Nintendo Switch
Advertisement
SK Flashback: The greatest Ashes and the greatest cricket video games - Part 2
RELATED STORY
Cricket 19 - The Official Game of the Ashes to be released in May on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Dauntless is now available for download as an Epic Store exclusive
RELATED STORY
Transistor Is Available For Free On Epic Game Store
RELATED STORY
Axiom Verge is Now Available For Free on Epic Games Store
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Epic Games Store gives away yet another free game this week
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: 5 Fastest Players Expected from the Game
RELATED STORY
PUBG: 5 Reasons why PUBG Mobile is the most popular battle royale game right now
RELATED STORY
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey gets its Epic Store exclusive release date
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Upcoming/Released Videogame Titles In Epic Games Store
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us