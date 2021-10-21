Cricket 22 gameplay trailer released: Mechanics, control and more revealed

Big Ant Studios has just revealed the first gameplay trailer for Cricket 22, and it contains a host of changes. The trailer showcases all the new features presented by famous video games critic Bajo. This comes after the title was initially revealed earlier this month.

Gamers and fans of the Cricket series can explore the new changes from the official trailer given below. They can also read on to find more details about these new features in the game.

Cricket 22: Official gameplay trailer launched, revealing new features and controls

Big Ant Studios had promised earlier that this year's game would be the biggest and most immersive cricket game ever made. They seem to have kept their promise as the gameplay trailer reveals several new elements in the game. From controls and ease of gameplay to a whole range of new content, Cricket 22 has a lot to offer.

The original dual-stick controls are still in place, but there's now a new arcade bowling system. This lets players drag the finishing marker to where they want the ball to drop before selecting their delivery. After they've bowled, the new after-touch technology allows players to make slight movements during the delivery.

When it comes to fielding, a new cinematic camera with slow-mo appears to be available, allowing players to swiftly target the ball exactly where they want it. A new quick-time event has been added that affects how players catch the ball. There is also a slew of new bowling animations, which should improve the overall experience.

Some fans have been disappointed at the graphics, which looks a bit outdated by modern standards:

D @MKJD99 @BigAntStudios @bajo I'm sorry but this looks awful, the exact same graphics and movements as 17, my advice for the game after this is to genuinely look at MLB The Show, its by far the best sports game in everything it does and it focuses on career mode, which is what most of us play Cricket 19 for @BigAntStudios @bajo I'm sorry but this looks awful, the exact same graphics and movements as 17, my advice for the game after this is to genuinely look at MLB The Show, its by far the best sports game in everything it does and it focuses on career mode, which is what most of us play Cricket 19 for

Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans are also disappointed since there are no licensed teams or stadiums from India:

Swagat Das @BadassSRKian @TheChilyWay @Miracle08449619 @BigAntStudios @bajo We cannot blame them as Ross already said they tried a lot to get license from bcci but it didn’t happen so even they cannot do anything. We are getting a cricket game every 2-3 years which is far better than not having india or other country license @TheChilyWay @Miracle08449619 @BigAntStudios @bajo We cannot blame them as Ross already said they tried a lot to get license from bcci but it didn’t happen so even they cannot do anything. We are getting a cricket game every 2-3 years which is far better than not having india or other country license

Cricket 22 will be released on November 25 on all last-gen and current-gen platforms. This includes the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Players can now pre-order the game to access a training demo called Cricket 22 The Nets Challenge.

