Cricket 22 officially announced: Release date, new features, devices, and more

Big Ant Studios and Nacon have announced Cricket 22, set to be released in November 2021.

For a long time, Cricket 19 fans have been waiting for an official announcement about the sequel. After more than two years without a new game, it appears that their wait is finally over.

Fall 2021 is shaping up to be a thrilling season for sports games fans. The list of sports simulation games appears to be growing, with FIFA 22, eFootball 2022, and now Cricket 22.

Diving into the details of Cricket 22

As expected, Cricket 22 will include the popular Ashes series, but the number of licenses available in the game has increased dramatically. Here are some of the competitions that are to be included:

Australia's Big Bash T20 competition.

The Hundred - England and Wales' unique new competition.

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Fully licensed teams from Australia, England, the West Indies, New Zealand, and Ireland on the international stage.

Cricket 22 includes a slew of new features based on player input, including:

New bowling and fielding adjustments will fine-tune what Cricket 19 fans have come to expect from the series.

A story-driven career mode that gives players controls both on and off the field. Training, injuries, press conferences, and other aspects of the game will be in the authority of the players.

Improved accessibility, including redesigned lessons for first-time cricket players.

Michael Atherton, Ian Healy, Mel Jones, Alison Mitchell, and David Gower make up a new commentary team. Jones and Mitchell will lead an all-female commentary team for the women's game.

The game has been adapted for current-gen hardware, with improved loading times and a slew of aesthetic enhancements. It also features modern components such as real-time ray tracing.

Platforms, release date, and early access details

Cricket 22 is expected to be a completely revamped experience (Image via Big Ant Studios)

Cricket 22 is set to be released on 25 November for PC (Steam), PlayStation (PS4 and PS5), Xbox (Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S), and Nintendo Switch. The Switch version will arrive in January 2022.

Upgrades to the next generation consoles will be free. This means that players who purchase Cricket 22 on PS4 or Xbox One will receive a free copy of the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S edition. It costs AUD 99.95 (INR 3,999 due to regional pricing) and has the same price across all platforms.

Cricket 22 will be available for pre-order on Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One starting in mid-October. This provides early access to a portion of Cricket 22's gameplay, such as nets and training games. It is called "The Nets Challenge."

Edited by Srijan Sen