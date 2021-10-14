Cricket 22 release date and new features confirmed for all devices

Last week, Big Ant Studios and Nacon announced the much-awaited Cricket 22. The previous game, Cricket 19, was massively successful. Since then, fans have been anxiously waiting for a sequel.

Cricket 22 will be launched on November 25 across multiple platforms. This is the first cricket game to be released on next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S).

Cricket 22: Everything players need to know

As mentioned above, Cricket 22 will be released on November 25. It will be available on the following consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam), and Nintendo Switch. The Switch version will come out next year in January.

PlayStation and Xbox owners can now pre-order the game on their respective platform's stores. The pre-order copy of Cricket 22 currently costs £49.99 across both the stores. The exact time of release has been set as 1:00 am BST (British Summer Time).

Upgrades to next-generation consoles will be provided free of charge. This means that if a player buys Cricket 22 on the PS4 or Xbox One, they'll get a free copy of the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S edition. Players can check out the official announcement for Cricket 22 below:

Big Ant Studios @BigAntStudios Announcement! The next generation of cricket is coming - better, bigger, bolder than ever: #Cricket22 !Check out all the details here: bigant.com/announcing-cri… Get your pre-orders in to get access to The Nets Challenge in mid-October! - @bajo walks you through what to expect! Announcement! The next generation of cricket is coming - better, bigger, bolder than ever: #Cricket22!Check out all the details here: bigant.com/announcing-cri…Get your pre-orders in to get access to The Nets Challenge in mid-October! - @bajo walks you through what to expect! https://t.co/GIgmTUE5e1

In comparison to prior games, the number of licenses available in Cricket 22 has increased considerably. Apart from Ashes, the following are some of the competitions that will be added:

The Big Bash - Australia's famous T20 competition.

The Hundred - a brand-new tournament set in England and Wales.

The CPL (Caribbean Premier League).

Fully licensed teams from Australia, England, the West Indies, New Zealand, and Ireland will be included on the international scene.

Also Read

Cricket 22 has also made a host of new changes and upgrades, primarily based on player feedback. They are as follows:

Fans of the series will find new bowling and fielding tweaks to improve the existing gameplay of the series.

The game has been updated to work on current-generation hardware, including faster loading times and a host of visual improvements. Real-time ray tracing will also be supported.

Accessibility has been improved with new tutorials for first-time cricket players.

Players have influenced both on and off the field in the story-driven career mode.

Edited by Srijan Sen