Cricket 22 release date and new features confirmed for all devices

Last week, Big Ant Studios and Nacon announced the much-awaited Cricket 22. The previous game, Cricket 19, was massively successful. Since then, fans have been anxiously waiting for a sequel.
Cricket 22 will be launched on November 25 across multiple platforms. This is the first cricket game to be released on next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S).
Cricket 22: Everything players need to know
As mentioned above, Cricket 22 will be released on November 25. It will be available on the following consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam), and Nintendo Switch. The Switch version will come out next year in January.
PlayStation and Xbox owners can now pre-order the game on their respective platform's stores. The pre-order copy of Cricket 22 currently costs £49.99 across both the stores. The exact time of release has been set as 1:00 am BST (British Summer Time).
Upgrades to next-generation consoles will be provided free of charge. This means that if a player buys Cricket 22 on the PS4 or Xbox One, they'll get a free copy of the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S edition. Players can check out the official announcement for Cricket 22 below:
In comparison to prior games, the number of licenses available in Cricket 22 has increased considerably. Apart from Ashes, the following are some of the competitions that will be added:
- The Big Bash - Australia's famous T20 competition.
- The Hundred - a brand-new tournament set in England and Wales.
- The CPL (Caribbean Premier League).
- Fully licensed teams from Australia, England, the West Indies, New Zealand, and Ireland will be included on the international scene.
Also Read
Cricket 22 has also made a host of new changes and upgrades, primarily based on player feedback. They are as follows:
- Fans of the series will find new bowling and fielding tweaks to improve the existing gameplay of the series.
- The game has been updated to work on current-generation hardware, including faster loading times and a host of visual improvements. Real-time ray tracing will also be supported.
- Accessibility has been improved with new tutorials for first-time cricket players.
- Players have influenced both on and off the field in the story-driven career mode.