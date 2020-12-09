Cristiano Ronaldo in Free Fire: All you need to know about Operation Chrono

Garena Free Fire is a mega-popular battle royale game that sees the player pick a character and fight against 49 others. The game is also well-known for its famous character collaborations with real-world celebrities.

Previously, Free Fire has collaborated with popular celebrities like DJ KSHMR, Hrithik Roshan, DJ Alok, and even advertised the popular Netflix show, Money Heist.

Recently, Free Fire released the OB25 update, also known as the Operation Chrono update. It marks the beginning of the Chrono event in collaboration with the Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. During this event, players can use the character of Chrono, who is the in-game persona of Cristiano Ronaldo himself.

Every detail about the Operation Chrono update in Free Fire

Garena has teased its upcoming campaign for Free Fire in the Operation Chrono update. The officials stated this when talking about the theme of the new update:

"Operation Chrono will take place in a futuristic slum universe, a dystopian world featuring the most advanced technology there is. Amidst the chaos, there is room for a hero to emerge and be a source of inspiration for everyone."

The hero of the dystopian futuristic world is Chrono, the character based on Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the recently-updated patch notes from Free Fire, Chrono will make his way into the game on 19th December.

Image via Sportskeeda

The new update for Free Fire was rolled out on iOS and Android, bringing changes to the training map and introducing a new gun. Players can play the older version of the game, but they have to update it via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to enjoy the latest features.

Advertisement

Players who update the game will also be eligible to claim update rewards and 2x vouchers of Diamond Royale and Gold Royale.

After updating, players can enjoy new features such as Bermuda Shells, introduced to obtain Fireworks, Music Arcade, and Dynamic Lighting, which will be added in the game shortly.

Image via Sportskeeda

With the update, Free Fire has also added the first-ever dual-wielding weapon to its arsenal, Vector Akimbo. A few firearms were also rebalanced, undergoing some nerfs and buffs from the devs for the gameplay.

These include the M4A1, the classic assault rifle that saw its rate of fire and range increased, making it more viable. The P90 SMG will also have extra enhanced damage, with significantly reduced recoil.

Players can click here to read full patch notes.

Also read: Free Fire vs. COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?