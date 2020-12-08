On Monday, Garena Free Fire unveiled their collaboration with renowned Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The trailer for Operation Chrono, featuring the Juventus star, was subsequently released on Free Fire's social media handles.

The developers had been teasing the announcement for quite a while now, and the collaboration has now finally been confirmed.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Free Fire's latest global brand ambassador. A character based on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could make its way into the game very soon.

This is not the first time that the developers of Free Fire have collaborated with a celebrity. They had previously teamed up with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and American music producer DJ KSHMR. As part of these collaborations, two characters named Jai and K were introduced in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Free Fire character name, events timeline, and official website revealed

Fans are immensely excited for this historic collaboration as they will be able to play as the in-game persona of Cristiano Ronaldo, which is called Chrono.

The Mysterious Character in the OB25 Advance server is also expected to be the in-game persona of the footballer.

The character will probably make its way into the game on 19th December, with the arrival of Operation Chrono.

The details about Operation Chrono will be revealed in the dedicated Chrono microsite. Players can click here to visit the site.

The developers certainly have big plans for this collaboration. Just like the previous collaboration, a series of exciting events based on the new operation will be added to the game.

The dates for the events have been revealed. As per the microsite, the events will begin on 9th December. The announcement of the events will be made on 9th December, 14th December and 21st December.

However, the specifics of the events are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, in a recent press release, had expressed his delight at the collaboration:

"The Garena team has worked into the game tons of new features and elements for Operation Chrono. I hope Free Fire players all over the world are just as excited as I am!"

It will be fascinating to see how well does this collaboration will do.

