Crossplay is coming to Warframe: Community testing announced

Warframe is one of the most successful free-to-play games in the history of the medium, and it's not slowing down. The game is finally getting a feature that fans have been demanding for almost a decade that will surely revitalize the game.

Every year, Digital Extremes holds a massive event called TennoCon, which informs fans of the following year's events. This year's convention finally assured players that crossplay is coming to the groundbreaking third-person shooter. Players can finally join friends and enemies regardless of the platform they use.

The crossplay announcement for Warframe

WARFRAME @PlayWarframe



Tag one Tenno on another platform you can’t wait to play with. At #TennoCon , we announced that Community Testing for Cross Play will begin soon!Tag one Tenno on another platform you can’t wait to play with. At #TennoCon, we announced that Community Testing for Cross Play will begin soon!Tag one Tenno on another platform you can’t wait to play with. https://t.co/KH4Yu0Tpe1

After an undefined internal testing period, community crossplay testing is coming to Warframe. While many details are still in the dark, some interesting pieces of information have been revealed.

Last year's TennoCon announced that crossplay, cross-save, and even a mobile port are coming to the franchise. Unfortunately, this year's keynote at the convention revealed that the feature isn't ready yet.

By all accounts, crossplay is coming to the game, but it isn't ready yet. A lot of features for new games experience a year or more of community testing before making it into the proper game. This means that fans hoping to experience the game with friends across platforms might not be able to for quite some time.

The dates for the crossplay mechanics community testing period haven't been revealed. The details of whether this will be a closed beta with selected participants or a free-for-all open beta are also still unknown. While it's unclear exactly who will get to test the system, more news is expected to come out soon.

Why doesn't Warframe have crossplay?

WARFRAME @PlayWarframe



Get a first look at Duviri Paradox gameplay, the return of Kahl-175, Khora Prime Access and more Relive the biggest moments of #TennoCon 2022!Get a first look at Duviri Paradox gameplay, the return of Kahl-175, Khora Prime Access and more #Warframe announcements than you can shake a Skana at. wrfr.me/3aJ1m0B Relive the biggest moments of #TennoCon 2022!Get a first look at Duviri Paradox gameplay, the return of Kahl-175, Khora Prime Access and more #Warframe announcements than you can shake a Skana at. wrfr.me/3aJ1m0B

Warframe dropped in 2013 and was originally exclusive to PC. Across the game's lifespan, it has featured in four distinct ports and is set to get a couple more.

Crossplay wasn't a common feature when the game was released and only became common in the late 2010s. The game is now available on all major consoles but is missing cross-platform features.

Arguably, the game is still in beta, and a ton of features are still being gradually introduced. While there's a ton of content on display, it's still coming together as a complete package. There's no telling when or if the game will leave its decade-long open beta.

One of the biggest barriers to crossplay across almost all platforms is Sony. The company behind the PlayStation is notoriously reticent about allowing its customers to play with those on competing platforms.

While PC, Xbox, and even Nintendo Switch fans are often free to play across platforms, Sony often refuses that benefit. Warframe was a PS4 launch title, limiting its ability to expand.

Despite deliberate kneecapping from console developers and years of slow-moving development, crossplay is coming to Warframe. Fans should keep a close eye on Digital Extremes' social media and watch out for the community testing period before this feature enters the game.

