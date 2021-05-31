CRP Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

CRP Gaming is an up-and-coming Free Fire content creator on YouTube. He currently has 850k subscribers on his channel, with 148 million views on his videos.

This article takes a look at CRP Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details as of May 2021.

Also read: Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

CRP Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

CRP Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 20494165.

Lifetime stats

CRP Gaming’s lifetime stats

CRP Gaming has played 4271 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 843 of them, translating to a win rate of 19.73%. He racked up 9529 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.78 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 109 Booyahs in 828 duo games, maintaining a win rate of 13.16%. With 1611 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.24.

CRP Gaming has also played 442 solo matches and has triumphed in 53 of them, making his win rate 11.99%. He eliminated 878 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.26 in this mode.

Ranked stats

CRP Gaming’s ranked stats

CRP Gaming has won 19 of the 90 ranked squad matches that he has played this season, maintaining a win rate of 21.11%. He has 264 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.72.

The content creator has also played 12 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 2 of them, making his win rate 16.66%. With a K/D ratio of 4.50, he has 45 kills in this mode.

CRP Gaming has played 6 ranked solo games and has won on a single occasion, translating to a win rate of 16.66%. He has 35 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: NayanAsin's (Assassins Army) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

CRP Gaming’s YouTube channel

The oldest Free Fire video on CRP Gaming’s channel was uploaded back in July 2019. He has since posted 780 videos on the channel, accumulating 850k subscribers and 148 million views combined.

CRP Gaming has amassed 116k subscribers and 31 million views in the last 30 days.

Readers can click here to visit his YouTube channel.